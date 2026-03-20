The Pitt Recap: The 5 Biggest Moments From Season 2, Episode 11

During the February 27 episode of "The Town" podcast, executive producer John Wells confirmed that "The Pitt" would feature a storyline involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Season 2, telling host Matt Belloni that when producers first informed HBO Max executives, "their response was, 'Good story. Just make sure it's balanced, and we're not just treating the situation as if it doesn't have other points of view.'

"When we first pitched it, I thought, 'Uh oh,' you know," Wells recalled. "I can say that all of us are approaching what's going on in this country right now with a certain trepidation, and also awareness that there are some possible risks to telling certain kinds of stories."

That storyline arrives in Episode 11, when a pair of ICE agents — one of them covering the lower half of his face with a bandana — bring a woman named Pranita into the ED, telling Dana, "she took a nasty fall, her shoulder... she screamed in pain when I put the [zip] ties on her."

"You said she fell?" Robby asks.

"We were conducting a sweep at her restaurant," the agent responds. "Everyone in the kitchen took off. She was shoved down some alley stairs."

When McKay asks Pranita if there's anyone she wants them to call, the masked agent cuts in: "No phone calls."

Warrick Page/HBO Max

From there, the impact on the ER is immediate. Patients begin leaving, fearing they'll be apprehended by ICE. Several staffers with protective status follow, further straining an already short-staffed department. At one point, Robby confronts the masked agent, pointing out that their presence has already cost the ER patients and personnel, and is keeping others from coming in at all.

The situation escalates when the agents attempt to remove Pranita before her treatment is complete. As McKay and Jesse try to finish basic care, the masked agent insists they're leaving and grabs her. When Jesse steps in, telling him he's hurting her, he's slammed to the floor, cuffed, and dragged out alongside Pranita.

"Don't say anything, you don't have to say anything, they can't make you say anything," Robby tells Jesse as he's taken away. "We'll get you an attorney. I promise, we'll get you out."

Robby asks where they're being taken, but the agents ignore him.

Jesse's arrest is one of several turning points in an especially hectic hour — so much so that what's going on with Mel and Becca almost seems tame by comparison. Langdon attempts to make amends with Santos — with explosive results — while Robby calls Samira out yet again, even as his own issues become harder to ignore. And just when it seems like the shift can't possibly get more chaotic, the episode delivers a final, deeply unsettling turn involving new nurse Emma.