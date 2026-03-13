The Pitt: 10 Burning Questions Heading Into The Final Hours Of Season 2
"The Pitt" has spent Season 2 piling complications onto an already overworked ER — from Robby's looming sabbatical and Langdon's uncertain future to the deposition weighing on Mel. Samira and Javadi are both staring down major career crossroads, Santos is struggling to keep her head above water as an R2, and Al-Hashimi appears to be battling a mysterious neurological issue.
With only a handful of hours left in the Fourth of July shift, Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center is juggling more questions than answers — and TVLine is breaking down the biggest ones below.
Will Robby actually take his sabbatical?
Neither Dana nor Abbot seems convinced Robby is capable of taking three months off. For that matter, Robby can't even remember the last time he took a vacation. He's supposed to clock out at the end of his shift and embark on a motorcycle odyssey across North America — a trip meant to provide the calm and clarity he hasn't been able to find at home. But whether he's truly seeking rest or a more permanent escape remains to be seen.
At the end of Season 1, Robby stood dangerously close to the edge of the roof before Abbot talked him down. At the start of Season 2, he rode into work without a helmet. Then, during the 3 p.m. hour, he asked Whitaker to house-sit in his absence, adding, "If I don't come back, you've got a swingin' bachelor pad."
Abbot clearly fears for his friend and colleague. "It's going to be a long time to self-reflect," he warned Robby. "Are you sure you can handle that?" Robby didn't answer.
"You just make sure you come back," Abbot continued. "And if it gets dark, you call me."
So perhaps the question isn't whether Robby will take his sabbatical — but whether he'll survive it.
"I think there's a part of Robby that has a contingency plan that he might not come back," series creator R. Scott Gemmill recently told TVLine. "I think it's a legitimate concern. And I think Robby knows that himself."
What is plaguing Al-Hashimi?
Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi arrived for her first shift at PTMC an hour early — armed with a bagel spread, a tightly organized packet of quality-improvement initiatives, and a clear sense of how this emergency department should be run in Robby's absence.
But that sense of control met its first true obstacle late in Episode 1, when an infant was discovered alone in a restroom. As Samira and Al-Hashimi observed the child in Pediatrics, something unexpected happened. After reviewing test results, Al-Hashimi stood over the bassinet, staring down at Baby Jane Doe, and froze. The moment was brief but unsettling... and very much intentional.
When we asked Sepideh Moafi what she was playing emotionally in that moment, she was careful not to give too much away.
"The answer to that question is rooted in a huge spoiler," she told TVLine at the time. "So I can't say much, but I will say that there is a story behind that moment. And we'll learn more throughout the season."
As she entered her seventh hour on the floor, Al-Hashimi made a beeline for the bathroom and called the Pittsburgh Neuro Science Group — as a patient, not a physician. Later, she referenced working in a maternity ward in Dasht-e-Barchi in 2020, prompting Abbot to acknowledge a "tragedy," an apparent reference to the real-life suicide bombing at a maternity hospital there that year.
Was Al-Hashimi a survivor of that attack? And are the moments we've seen — the freezing, the neuro consult — meant to signal that she's living with PTSD stemming from that experience?
"Whether or not she has some PTSD from her time overseas, I'm sure she does. I don't think you can live through that without coming away with residual trauma," Gemmill told TVLine. "But whether that's what's causing her moments remains to be seen and will play out over the course of the season."
Will Langdon leave PTMC?
It wasn't until the 1 p.m. hour that Langdon finally got the chance to apologize to Robby for all the pain he caused, shouting over the roar of an approaching helicopter: "I'm sorry. I betrayed your trust, I betrayed our patient's trust, and I'm really f–king sorry. And it will never happen again, I swear."
In response, Robby told his former protégé he was glad he went to rehab and got the help he needed. But he's still not sure he wants Langdon working in his ER — an admission that seemed to throw Langdon off his game once they returned downstairs.
Assuming Robby actually heads off on his sabbatical, that will afford Langdon a few months to get back in the swing of things without his boss hovering over him. But whether he wants to stick around long enough to face Robby upon his return — and whether he can work with Santos in the interim — remains a question mark.
"It gets to a point later [in Season 2] where he's very unsure about a risky procedure, and Robby gives him some tough love to get him past his indecision," Gemmill previously warned. "Whether that's handled properly is the question."
Also of concern: While few people know Langdon stole Louie's Librium, can a secret of that magnitude stay buried forever? Langdon might be better off cutting his losses and finishing his residency elsewhere.
Is Samira New Jersey-bound?
In the Season 2 premiere, senior resident Samira Mohan laid out her post-residency plan to Dr. Cassie McKay: She had committed to a partnership-track position at a hospital back in New Jersey so she could stay close to and support her mother. But in that same breath, Samira explained that the future she had carefully organized was already shifting — her mother was getting married, selling their house and preparing to spend a year traveling the world on a cruise with a man she'd known for less than a year.
"It's like she's planned her career and her life around this move back to Jersey," Supriya Ganesh previously told TVLine. "I think in a later episode, she says, 'I thought I'd go back to Jersey then work on finding a relationship. And then I'd figure out when to have kids.' That's why [Samira] hasn't really put down roots [in Pittsburgh]. And so when that falls apart for her, I think it's incredibly destabilizing. And she feels like she just has no sense of direction or purpose."
During the 2 p.m. hour, Samira confided in Al-Hashimi that she was considering applying for a PTMC fellowship, prompting her superior to suggest a career in geriatrics. But two hours later, Abbot had already left before she could track him down to ask for a letter of recommendation — and a barrage of calls from her mother triggered a full-blown panic attack, prompting Robby — hardly in the most stable headspace himself — to chew her out.
Whether Samira ultimately stays may not be her decision, and it could remain an open question heading into Season 3.
Will Santos make it through her second year of residency?
Dr. Trinity Santos is only a few days into her second year of residency — and suffice it to say, she's struggle-bussing. Though she's one of Dr. Robby's most promising underlings, charting is proving more time-consuming than she anticipated, and Al-Hashimi has already warned her that falling behind could result in having to repeat her R2 year.
Mentally, she's also not in a great headspace. Her relationship — or rather, situationship — with Dr. Yolanda Garcia is proving to be on less solid footing than she thought. She's also contending with Langdon's return and having to work under the senior resident who scolded her on her first day and told her she didn't belong.
A survivor of childhood sexual abuse, Santos has also been neglecting her sessions with the hospital's trauma counselor. And during a trip to the bathroom in the 1 p.m. hour, we learned that Santos has a history of cutting herself — and as Gemmill previously confirmed to TVLine, not all of those scars were old.
Will Mel crumble under the weight of her colliding personal and professional lives?
Dr. Mel King was afforded temporary relief during the 2 p.m. hour, when Dr. Ellis — also named in the malpractice suit — returned from her own deposition and told Mel that while she'd still need to attend hers, she appeared to be in the clear. As it turned out, it was the mother of the measles patient at the end of Season 1 who filed suit after her son suffered intellectual decline — but test results confirmed the spinal tap was not the cause.
Still, Gemmill warned TVLine readers that Ellis' reassurance wouldn't necessarily steady Mel for the remainder of her shift, noting that "as the season goes on, the deposition doesn't go as well for Mel as we had hoped."
In Episode 10, Mel returned downstairs alongside the hospital attorney, who described the deposition as "the most unprofessional... I've ever witnessed." And though Mel has been assured the deposition won't impact her career, she's clearly unsettled.
Not helping matters is the arrival of her twin sister Becca, who informs Mel she has a UTI — the result of having "lots of sex" with her previously unknown boyfriend Adam.
Will Javadi pursue emergency medicine?
Med student Victoria Javadi entered Season 2 in a different mindset. Ten months after Pittfest, she's back in the ED — more confident, more capable and, at least initially, surer of her footing on the floor. But she still has her parents in her ear.
During the 7 a.m. hour, Dr. Eileen Shamsi was less suggesting than insisting that her daughter — just days shy of turning 21 — was wasting her potential in emergency medicine and should instead be pursuing a career in surgery. And during the 1 p.m. hour, we finally met her father, fellow PTMC physician Raymond Javadi, who introduced his daughter to the head of dermatology in hopes that she'll explore all available residency options.
But after an oversight nearly cost her patient Mrs. Burns her life — and after Garcia called her out as a "nepo baby" — Javadi may now be second-guessing her future in the ED. And any confidence she gained from her recent bout of internet fame as TikToker "Dr. J" may already have left her system.
"I think she's very, very unsure about what she wants to do with her life," portrayer Shabana Azeez previously told TVLine. "[She] feels a lot of pressure — and the places she's getting pressure from grow throughout the shift."
Will Cassie make it to her date on time?
Back in Episode 4, Dr. Cassie McKay made a rare decision to prioritize her life outside the hospital, agreeing to meet Brian — an outgoing patient she treated earlier in the day — at an art museum after her shift ends.
According to Fiona Dourif, that moment represented a subtle but important shift for Cassie, who's finally free of the ankle monitor that had defined much of her recent life. "She's a little bit more settled, and maybe thinking about how she wants her life outside the hospital to look, and maybe what's missing," the actress previously told TVLine.
But now that PTMC has gone "analog" to fend off a cyberattack and reverted to paper charting, even the most routine tasks are taking longer than usual. Which raises the question: Will Cassie make it out of the hospital in time for her date?
Will Dana find a reason to keep coming back?
Our favorite charge nurse just couldn't stay away. Following her assault in Season 1, Dana Evans ultimately returned to PTMC after a few weeks at home — but she didn't necessarily process what happened in that time.
"There's still a lot of grief, [and] I think on some level, Dana is not able to turn the care on to herself," Katherine LaNasa previously told TVLine.
We saw that uncertainty again toward the end of the 12 p.m. hour, when Dana walked Emma through one of the least-seen parts of the job: cleaning a dead body. The patient was Louie, the same frequent flyer whose death cast a shadow over the episode. Once the work was done, Emma asked Dana a simple question: "Why do you keep coming back?" Dana didn't have an answer.
"I don't think she knows the answer," LaNasa said. "I think she came back [after the assault] because this is where she has her sense of purpose, where she finds meaning in her life, where she knows that she's useful and important in a way that really matters — when people are in their worst days, having their largest traumas."
At the same time, LaNasa added, everything Dana has experienced has complicated that certainty. "Because of everything that she's gone through, she's not really sure. When Emma asks her that... I think it affronts her, and I think it festers with her throughout the day. And I think it's kind of the question for Dana for the whole season."
Though she was clearly grateful to be there to oversee Alanna's rape exam in subsequent episodes, is that enough fulfillment to keep her coming back? Or is she still in search of an answer?
What will happen to Baby Jane Doe?
Who throws away a perfectly good baby? She's looking good, taking formula well — and she seemed quite receptive to Santos' lullaby. But time will tell whether there's another twist ahead in the season-long saga of Baby Jane Doe.
What burning questions do you have heading into the final five episodes of "The Pitt" Season 2? Drop them in a comment below.