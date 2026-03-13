The Pitt: 10 Burning Questions Heading Into The Final Hours Of Season 2

Neither Dana nor Abbot seems convinced Robby is capable of taking three months off. For that matter, Robby can't even remember the last time he took a vacation. He's supposed to clock out at the end of his shift and embark on a motorcycle odyssey across North America — a trip meant to provide the calm and clarity he hasn't been able to find at home. But whether he's truly seeking rest or a more permanent escape remains to be seen.

At the end of Season 1, Robby stood dangerously close to the edge of the roof before Abbot talked him down. At the start of Season 2, he rode into work without a helmet. Then, during the 3 p.m. hour, he asked Whitaker to house-sit in his absence, adding, "If I don't come back, you've got a swingin' bachelor pad."

Abbot clearly fears for his friend and colleague. "It's going to be a long time to self-reflect," he warned Robby. "Are you sure you can handle that?" Robby didn't answer.

"You just make sure you come back," Abbot continued. "And if it gets dark, you call me."

So perhaps the question isn't whether Robby will take his sabbatical — but whether he'll survive it.

"I think there's a part of Robby that has a contingency plan that he might not come back," series creator R. Scott Gemmill recently told TVLine. "I think it's a legitimate concern. And I think Robby knows that himself."