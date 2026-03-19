The Pitt Exclusive: Mel Confides Her Biggest Fear To Dana In Season 2, Episode 11 Sneak Peek

Dr. Mel King is having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad day — and in Thursday's episode of "The Pitt," she starts to get some of it off her chest when charge nurse Dana finds her in the stairwell.

TVLine's exclusive sneak peek from Season 2, Episode 11 catches up with Mel shortly after her twin sister Becca reveals she has a boyfriend, Adam, and that they've been having "great sex" for the past six months. This comes on the heels of Mel returning from her deposition upstairs, which the hospital's attorney called the "most unprofessional deposition" she'd ever witnessed.

"The deposition, my sister coming in... it's been a day," Mel tells Dana. As she vents, her frustration quickly turns to anger — specifically where Becca is concerned.

"She lied to my face for six months," she says. "My sister is a f—king liar!"

Dana is surprised to hear a curse word come out of Mel's mouth — I think we all are — but Mel is just being honest. "It's how I feel," she says.

But what follows is even more telling, suggesting that Mel isn't actually angry about Becca having a personal life, but about not having one of her own.

"I've seen 'Elf' 164 times," she says. "Becca loves 'Elf,' so we watch 'Elf.' And she's got everything, and now she's got a boyfriend, and they're gonna fall in love, and they're gonna get married, and I'm gonna be completely alone."

"Did it feel good to say that out loud?" Dana asks.

"No," Mel answers.