Casting News: Renee Rapp Joins The Morning Show, Maya Hawke's Netflix Drama, And More

"The Morning Show" is getting a youth infusion: Renee Rapp is joining the cast of the Apple TV drama for the upcoming Season 5, TVLine has learned.

Rapp will recur as Samantha, "a young rising star in the UBN news division determined to make it in media on her own terms," per the official character description.

"The Morning Show," centered on a fictional morning TV talk show, earned a Season 5 renewal from Apple TV in September. Rapp joins an all-star cast that already includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Jon Hamm. Also joining the cast for Season 5: Jeff Daniels and "Grey's Anatomy" alum Jesse Williams.

Rapp is best known to TV fans for playing Leighton on the HBO Max comedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls"; Rapp left the series, though, in its third season. She also played Regina George in the Broadway musical version of "Mean Girls" and the subsequent movie adaptation. Plus, she's expanded into music, releasing two albums and appearing as the musical guest on a 2024 episode of "Saturday Night Live."