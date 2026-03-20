Casting News: The Last Of Us Casts Yara And Lev, Judith Light Joins Presumed Innocent, And More

HBO's "The Last of Us" has found its Yara and Lev.

Michelle Mao ("Bridgerton") and Kyriana Kratter ("Star Wars: Skeleton Crew") are joining the cast of the HBO post-apocalyptic drama as series regulars for the upcoming third season, according to Deadline. They'll play siblings Yara and Lev, who appear in the video game sequel "The Last of Us Part II." Members of the survivalist cult the Seraphites, Yara and Lev will play key roles in the story of Kaitlyn Dever's Abby. (On the show, Lev is a transgender boy, as he is in the video game.)

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Mao played Sophie's stepsister Rosamund in the recent Season 4 of Netflix's "Bridgerton." Kratter co-starred with Jude Law in the Disney+ series "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." They join fellow Season 3 cast additions Patrick Wilson, Jason Ritter, and Clea DuVall, as well as Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who takes over the role of Manny from departing cast member Danny Ramirez.