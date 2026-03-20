Casting News: The Last Of Us Casts Yara And Lev, Judith Light Joins Presumed Innocent, And More
HBO's "The Last of Us" has found its Yara and Lev.
Michelle Mao ("Bridgerton") and Kyriana Kratter ("Star Wars: Skeleton Crew") are joining the cast of the HBO post-apocalyptic drama as series regulars for the upcoming third season, according to Deadline. They'll play siblings Yara and Lev, who appear in the video game sequel "The Last of Us Part II." Members of the survivalist cult the Seraphites, Yara and Lev will play key roles in the story of Kaitlyn Dever's Abby. (On the show, Lev is a transgender boy, as he is in the video game.)
Mao played Sophie's stepsister Rosamund in the recent Season 4 of Netflix's "Bridgerton." Kratter co-starred with Jude Law in the Disney+ series "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." They join fellow Season 3 cast additions Patrick Wilson, Jason Ritter, and Clea DuVall, as well as Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who takes over the role of Manny from departing cast member Danny Ramirez.
In other casting news...
* Judith Light ("All's Fair") has joined the Season 2 cast of the Apple TV legal thriller "Presumed Innocent," Variety reports. (No character details have been released.) The Emmy-winning actress — whose credits include "Who's the Boss?," "Transparent," and "Ugly Betty" — joins a cast that already includes Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys, Courtney B. Vance, and Fiona Shaw.
* Netflix's adaptation of the "Assassin's Creed" video game series has added four recurring cast members to its ensemble, the streamer has announced: Sandra Guldberg-Kampp ("Foundation"), Youssef Kerkour ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), Mirren Mack ("Miss Austen"), and Louis McCartney ("Hope Street").
* Jake Johnson's NBC comedy pilot has added Langston Kerman ("English Teacher") to its cast, per Variety. He'll play Justin Royal, "a great big teddy bear of a man" who works as a private investigator alongside Johnson's Mickey at an agency run by Justin's father, Julius Royal, played by Keith David.