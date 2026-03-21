TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Michelle Pfeiffer

THE PERFORMER | Michelle Pfeiffer

THE SHOW | Paramount+'s "The Madison"

THE EPISODE | "Pilot" (March 14, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | Some TV shows are best recommended with an asterisk. For example, Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series "The Madison" is a superb family drama that's absolutely worth your time. Now for the asterisk: It's important to know what you're getting yourself into by watching it. "The Madison" is mired in grief, which will undoubtedly prove to be a difficult central theme for many viewers, especially those who have suffered a recent loss of their own.

The other asterisk, the best argument for anyone to watch "The Madison," is Michelle Pfeiffer, whose visceral performance as grieving widow Stacy Clyburn acts as a balm to the show's inherently painful moments. Yes, she'll regularly break your heart into pieces, but she'll also find a way to put those pieces back together.

Pfeiffer shines across all six episodes of the show's first season, which is now available to stream in its entirety, but the pilot served as a pu pu platter of all that Pfeiffer brings to her character, a New York socialite whose entire world collapsed when she learned that her husband Preston (Kurt Russell) was killed in a plane crash with his brother. This tragedy lured the entire Clyburn family from Manhattan to Montana, Preston's home away from home, where years' worth of his journal entries invited Stacy to finally fall in love with his world.

"The Madison" is not a plot-first endeavor by any means. It's entirely character-driven, and its directorial style involves milking every emotional beat for all its worth, forcing the viewers to sit in extended silence with Stacy as she processes each stage of the post-mortem experience; Pfeiffer's work when Stacy first received the news of Preston's death, as well as when she had to identify the bodies, took the viewers on especially haunting journeys.