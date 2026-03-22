Virgin River's Martin Henderson Weighs In On Mel And Jack's Constant Suffering, Reveals One Storyline He 'Did Not Support'

Let's be honest, by the end of "Virgin River" Season 7, we were all thinking the same thing: Haven't these two been through enough?!

After everything Mel and Jack have endured on their road to parenthood — including a stillbirth, multiple miscarriages, and a dramatic IVF process — they finally welcomed their adopted son into the world in the Season 7 finale... only for him to be born with a heart defect, requiring immediate surgery and ensuring a difficult life ahead.

Now, this isn't our first TV rodeo. We understand that you can't have a drama without, well, drama, but it feels like Mel and Jack have been stuck on a reproductive rollercoaster for years. Stop the ride, we want them to get off!

And we aren't the only ones. Speaking with TVLine about Season 7, series star Martin Henderson says he's "been very vocal" about wanting more happiness and less misery for Mel and Jack. In fact, if it were up to Henderson, his character would have become a father long before now.

"I wanted a pregnancy in Season 6," Henderson tells TVLine. "The miscarriage was in Season 5, right? I was very angry, and I made it known that I did not support that idea creatively. But I'm not the writer, and I do give credit to [showrunner Patrick Sean Smith] because obviously the show continues to be successful. Part of that is luring people back every season, so there has to be something meaningful enough that leaves people with an 'oh, s**t' moment. I think he's pretty clever at coming up with those."