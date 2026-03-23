Marshals Introduces Potential Love Interest For Kayce — Which Characters Will 'Definitely Have An Opinion'?
The March 22 episode of "Marshals" sent Kayce and Cal on a dangerous mission to rescue a wealthy rancher (guest star Chris Mulkey) whose helicopter crashed into a mountain, ending with an unexpected proposition for Kayce.
Grateful to the U.S. Marshals for saving her father's life, Dolly Weaver (guest star Ellyn Jameson), offered to buy the team a round of drinks at the end of the hour, appearing especially thankful to Kayce for his heroic efforts. Kayce naively chalked her kindness up to genuine gratitude, but Andrea insisted, "I know what grateful looks like, and that is not how she's eyeing you. Saddle up, cowboy."
Sure enough, Dolly approached a sullen-looking Kayce, noting that his skills apparently "don't include being the life of the party." She's new to the area, but she said Montana feels less scary knowing that Kayce and the other Marshals are around. She even requested a private "crash course on all things Big Sky," to which a flattered Kayce replied, "Maybe."
As far as TV meet cutes go, this was a fairly innocent interaction, but there's a lot that needs to be considered here. Kayce's wife Monica, a beloved "Yellowstone" character, died only shortly before the series premiere of "Marshals." Kayce's answer to Dolly was far from a firm yes, but we're a little surprised that the show would even consider having Kayce move on so quickly. And with Dolly's father helping Kayce out with his ranch, there's a good chance Dolly will get another chance to shoot her shot.
Is it too soon for Kayce to move on from Monica?
If and when Kayce does decide he's ready to start dating again, it could cause friction between Kayce and the people of Broken Rock reservation. Through his marriage to Monica, Kayce became like brothers to Thomas Rainwater and Mo, and her death has actually brought them all closer together.
"He now has to carry on his wife's legacy," actor Mo Brings Plenty tells TVLine. "He's getting even more involved now because he has to fill the space she left behind." For those reasons, Kayce's Broken Rock brothers are certain to have some strong feelings about Kayce moving on from Monica, especially so soon after her death.
"From a traditional perspective, there is an element that goes with that, so Mo would definitely have an opinion on that," the actor continues. "But Mo also loves and respects Kayce as a brother, so he would try to find a way to be supportive of whatever he decides and respect it."
When it comes to she shocking death of Kayce's wife, Brings Plenty says he "tries to find the positivity in it." In this instance, "cancer is a real thing, and a lot of the cancer issues that we face as human beings — I don't care what nationality we are or where we live — boil down to the environmental issues that are bestowed upon us. To bring that to light and to have that element there, I'm thankful for that."
Maddie is Calvin's daughter?!
The March 22 episode of "Marshals" also blindsided viewers with a jaw-dropping reveal about bartender Maddie (guest star Morgan Lindholm), with whom we thought Cal has been flirting in the first three episodes of the season. Much to Belle's surprise, we learned that Maddie isn't Cal's love interest — she's his daughter. And just like that, the mystery of the picture of the little girl in Cal's wallet has been solved.
When TVLine spoke with Marshall-Green earlier this season, we asked about a potential romance between Cal and Maddie, and his answer suddenly means something entirely different in hindsight: "He's looking for love, and he's hoping Maddie is going to love him" the actor told TVLine. "She's definitely putting up a fight."
At the time, "Marshals" showrunner Spencer Hudnut also teased to TVLine that the photo of the little girl "plays into why Cal ended up in Montana," which now makes a lot of sense. Cal is trying to repair his relationship with his estranged daughter — and she's not going to make it easy for him.
Were you surprised to learn that Maddie is actually Cal's daughter? And is it too soon for Kayce to explore a romantic relationship with someone new? Drop a comment with your thoughts on "Marshals" Episode 5 below.