Marshals Introduces Potential Love Interest For Kayce — Which Characters Will 'Definitely Have An Opinion'?

The March 22 episode of "Marshals" sent Kayce and Cal on a dangerous mission to rescue a wealthy rancher (guest star Chris Mulkey) whose helicopter crashed into a mountain, ending with an unexpected proposition for Kayce.

Grateful to the U.S. Marshals for saving her father's life, Dolly Weaver (guest star Ellyn Jameson), offered to buy the team a round of drinks at the end of the hour, appearing especially thankful to Kayce for his heroic efforts. Kayce naively chalked her kindness up to genuine gratitude, but Andrea insisted, "I know what grateful looks like, and that is not how she's eyeing you. Saddle up, cowboy."

Sure enough, Dolly approached a sullen-looking Kayce, noting that his skills apparently "don't include being the life of the party." She's new to the area, but she said Montana feels less scary knowing that Kayce and the other Marshals are around. She even requested a private "crash course on all things Big Sky," to which a flattered Kayce replied, "Maybe."

As far as TV meet cutes go, this was a fairly innocent interaction, but there's a lot that needs to be considered here. Kayce's wife Monica, a beloved "Yellowstone" character, died only shortly before the series premiere of "Marshals." Kayce's answer to Dolly was far from a firm yes, but we're a little surprised that the show would even consider having Kayce move on so quickly. And with Dolly's father helping Kayce out with his ranch, there's a good chance Dolly will get another chance to shoot her shot.