Dutton Ranch: Yellowstone Spin-Off Sets May Premiere On Paramount+ — Beth And Rip Move To Texas In Teaser Trailer

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are returning to TV this spring. Paramount+ has set a Friday, May 15 premiere date for "Dutton Ranch," a new spin-off series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their beloved "Yellowstone" characters.

"Dutton Ranch," which relocates Beth and Rip to Texas, kicks off with a special two-episode premiere. Additional new episodes will stream weekly on Fridays moving forward. "Dutton Ranch" will also air on Paramount Network on May 15 at 8/7c.

"As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire," reads the show's official logline. "In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul."

The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award nominees Ed Harris ("Westworld") and Annette Bening ("Apples Never Fall"), along with Juan Pablo Raba ("Delirium"), Jai Courtney ("American Primeval"), J.R. Villarreal ("Landman"), Marc Menchaca ("The Abandons"), and Natalie Alyn Lind ("The Goldbergs"). "Yellowstone" vet Finn Little will also return as Carter.

Creator Chad Feehan serves as showrunner of "Dutton Ranch," executive-producing alongside Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Hauser, Reilly, and Keith Cox.

Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer above for your first look at "Dutton Ranch," then scroll down for first-look photos from the "Yellowstone" spin-off. Once you've taken it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be following Beth and Rip to Texas in May?