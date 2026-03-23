Dutton Ranch: Yellowstone Spin-Off Sets May Premiere On Paramount+ — Beth And Rip Move To Texas In Teaser Trailer
Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are returning to TV this spring. Paramount+ has set a Friday, May 15 premiere date for "Dutton Ranch," a new spin-off series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their beloved "Yellowstone" characters.
"Dutton Ranch," which relocates Beth and Rip to Texas, kicks off with a special two-episode premiere. Additional new episodes will stream weekly on Fridays moving forward. "Dutton Ranch" will also air on Paramount Network on May 15 at 8/7c.
"As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire," reads the show's official logline. "In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul."
The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award nominees Ed Harris ("Westworld") and Annette Bening ("Apples Never Fall"), along with Juan Pablo Raba ("Delirium"), Jai Courtney ("American Primeval"), J.R. Villarreal ("Landman"), Marc Menchaca ("The Abandons"), and Natalie Alyn Lind ("The Goldbergs"). "Yellowstone" vet Finn Little will also return as Carter.
Creator Chad Feehan serves as showrunner of "Dutton Ranch," executive-producing alongside Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Hauser, Reilly, and Keith Cox.
Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer above for your first look at "Dutton Ranch," then scroll down for first-look photos from the "Yellowstone" spin-off. Once you've taken it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be following Beth and Rip to Texas in May?
Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson
Annette Bening will play Belulah Jackson, described as "the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas." As confirmed in the teaser trailer above, Belulah is going to be an adversary of Beth (Kelly Reilly), who serves this thinly veiled threat to the imposing ranch head: "A legacy is a beautiful thing... but only if it survives." And she's talking from experience right there.
Annette Bening as Belulah Jackson
Lest you underestimate her incredible wealth, here's another shot of Belulah Jackson (Annette Bening), looking fabulous after touching down from an excursion in her private jet. You know, she and Beth (Kelly Reilly) might actually have more in common than they care to admit.
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Ed Harris as Everett McKinney
It looks like Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has found a new drinking buddy in Ed Harris, who is playing Everett McKinney, described as a "weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor."
Finn Little as Carter and Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana
Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) have come to think of Carter as a son, so it's only natural that Finn Little should reprise his role on the "Yellowstone" spin-off.
As for Natalie Alyn Lind, who plays Oreana, all we know is that she's described as a "striking young woman with a wild and free spirit." By the looks of this picture, we'd say she could also very well be a love interest for Carter.
Jai Courtney as Rob-Will
Friend? Foe? Somewhere in between? All we know for sure about Jai Courtney's character Rob-Will is that he's described as "an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman." Imposing? Unpredictable? You know, suddenly we're leaning toward foe — something the Duttons never have in short supply.
Juan Pablo Raba as Joaquin
Rip (Cole Hauser) might have finally met his match in Juan Pablo Raba as Joaquin, described as "a worker at a major ranch who fixes problems, big or small." Given how much "fixing" we saw Rip do for the Duttons on "Yellowstone," we're sure there's much more to Joaquin than meets the eye. Frankly, we're surprised he's able to keep his boots so clean.
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton
Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) may be leaving Montana behind, but as you can see from this photo, there's plenty of room in Texas for the Dutton family's favorite pastime... riding horses! What did you think we were going to say, hiding bodies? Don't worry, we're sure there will be also plenty of that, albeit with less photographic evidence.