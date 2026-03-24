10 Best Horror TV Shows To Binge-Watch On Netflix

Sometimes, you just need a little spookiness in your life. This desire for the morbid and macabre isn't limited to autumn — now dubbed "spooky season" — however. We can delight in horror TV shows all year long, and Netflix has plenty of dark offerings that fit the bill. Offering original series and shows that have migrated from cable, there's plenty to dig into, from zombies and werewolves to ghosts and other supernatural threats. Although some are more conventional horror, while others cross genres with drama or even comedy, they'll all give you the heebie jeebies to some degree.

Some of these horror series are short and sweet (well, not sweet, but you get what we mean), making them the perfect option to binge over a weekend or even a single day. But if you're looking for something to last you a while, we've also got some picks that ran for several seasons and will keep you busy. Here are some of Netflix's most spooktastic shows!