15 TV Shows Like Bridgerton You Need To Watch Next

Ever since "Bridgerton" first aired on Netflix, it has been a reliable success for the streamer, winning over both fans of historical dramas and audiences who ordinarily wouldn't be interested in a period setting. Based on the novel series by Julia Quinn, it takes place in Regency-era England but has a modern flair plainly evident in both its choice of music and spicy sex scenes. "Bridgerton" revolves around a wealthy London family with eight siblings, each of whom get their own season to have their unique love stories told. After Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and Colin (Luke Newton) each find true love in the first three seasons, Season 4 sets its eyes on Benedict (Luke Thompson), the artistic, free-spirited second son who finds himself entranced with the mysterious Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at a masquerade ball.

But alas, as quickly as fans devour each new season of "Bridgerton," Netflix sure takes its sweet time releasing them. If you're between seasons, here are a few other shows that should keep you satisfied in the meantime.