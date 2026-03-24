American Idol Top 20 Performances Conclude Ahead Of Live Episodes — Who Are You Voting Into The Top 12?

"American Idol" wrapped its Top 20 Performances round on March 23, summoning the remaining 10 singers back to the stage for an evening of make-or-break moments.

Philmon Lee, Rae, Lucas Leon, Jordan McCullough, Abayomi, Madison Moon, Chris Tungseth, Ruby Rae, Julian Kalel, and Keyla Richardson returned to the mic with a diverse mix of familiar tunes, all hoping to be declared safe during next week's first live show of Season 24.

Our critiques of this week's performances can all be found below, but we have to admit, it was tough to find anything negative to say about this ludicrously talented bunch of humans. We tried to summon all of the Simon Cowell honesty we could muster, but every single performance ended up somewhere in the "A" range, and even the pluses and minuses are up for debate. We have faith in everyone, but we're also very curious to see how things turn out when things go live for the Top 12 reveal next week. Anything can happen!

Voting for last week's singers has already closed, but it's now officially open for this second half of the Top 20. Voting will close at 6 am ET on Tuesday, March 24. As always, you have three ways to cast your vote: by visiting AmericanIdol.com, by texting a contestant's number (see below) to 21523, or by commenting on one of the show's social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok).

Read on for a breakdown of all 10 performances from Monday's "American Idol," along with official videos and our own personal critiques. When you're finished, vote for the singers you'd keep in the competition and drop a comment with your thoughts on the Top 20 overall.