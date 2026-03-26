The Most Controversial Costumes In TV History Explained

Dana Scully from Fox's "The X-Files," played by Gillian Anderson, is something of a fashion icon. Her combo of iconic red hair and wardrobe of pant suits may seem boring to some, but they ended up being the perfect fit for the show's skeptic FBI agent. However, one person who wasn't as in love with Scully's costume choices throughout the show was none other than Anderson herself, whose take on the character actually originated from the drab clothes she wore to her audition.

"I borrowed a suit from a friend of mine ... she looked very good in oversized suits and clothes," Anderson told CBC. "So, I walked into the first audition for 'The X-Files' in a very oversized suit and looked somewhat frumpy."

Nevertheless, Anderson has been open about her many problems with "The X-Files" throughout its run, including her hatred of the character's own fashion. She's even admitted to finding it hard to look back at old episodes and photos of her from the '90s, feeling like she should've stuck up for herself more rather than be forced into wearing very unflattering outfits, in her eyes. In some corners of the internet while "The X-Files" was airing, this sentiment was not an unpopular one.

Online fans created entire websites to track Scully's outfits throughout the best episodes of "The X-Files," attracting thousands of viewers to comment on the clothes Anderson wore in every single scene or frame. Criticisms were targeted at certain poorly aged fashion choices, such as plaid outfits that made Anderson herself say in a Reddit AMA, "[The most embarrassing moment on set] was [wearing] my pastel purplish pantsuits, they weren't even natural, like Lycra."