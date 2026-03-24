School Spirits Renewed For Season 4 At Paramount+

The halls of Split River High will remain haunted for the foreseeable future: Paramount+ has renewed "School Spirits" for Season 4. The streamer also released a FaceTime video of series creators Nate and Megan Trinrud sharing the good news with the cast. Watch it below:

"School Spirits" wrapped its third season earlier this month, leaving fans on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger: Van Heidt, the malevolent spirit who served as the season's Big Bad, has now inhabited the body of Maddie's mother.

"The stakes have definitely been raised," Nate Trinrud told TVLine. "We saw that Van Heidt is not afraid to shoot a body that he's in, so who knows what kind of danger Sandra or her body are in now? For Maddie, that really does create a high-stakes situation where she has to repair one of the most fractured relationships in her life, which is the root of this show. In Season 1, we learned that Maddie died because of what her mother had done to her. That's what put her spirit in a place where all of this was possible. Now we're asking the question: 'What does it mean to have to try and save the spirit of the person who killed yours?'

"School Spirits" stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Venture as Simon McElroy, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda Rosen, Nick Pugliese as Charlie Kitani, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Miles Elliot as Yuri, and Ci Hang Ma as Quinn.

Are you relieved to know that "School Spirits" will return for a fourth season? Which burning questions do you need answered, like, yesterday? Drop a comment with all of your thoughts below.