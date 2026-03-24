Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez 'Make Amends' In Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special — Grade It!

Now streaming on Disney+, the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" takes viewers on a nostalgic two-step down memory lane to celebrate the phenomenon that made Miley Cyrus a household name — complete with an unannounced visit from one of Cyrus' fellow Disney Channel queens.

Selena Gomez, who recurred on "Hannah Montana" as rival pop star Mikayla from 2007 to 2008, drops by a recreation of the show's living room set midway through the special, reuniting with Cyrus on the Stewart family's hideous (sorry) green couch.

It's a short segment, clocking in at roughly three minutes, but for those fans who lived and breathed Disney Channel culture during the show's original run, it's a surreal moment. In addition to working together on several memorable projects (including dating Nick Jonas), Cyrus and Gomez were constantly pitted against one another by the public and the media. It was a wild era of tabloid buffoonery and pop culture madness, and it's heartening to see Cyrus and Gomez sitting down as full-grown (award-winning!) women now on the other side, laughing about the chaos of their shared past.

The two begin their too-brief conversation by reminiscing about playing musical nemeses, with Gomez remembering "feeling ugly" in the blue alien costume she had to wear during the Season 2 episode "That's What Friends Are For?" in which Hannah and Mikayla feuded on the set of a science-fiction movie.

Reflecting on their scripted rivalry, neither Gomez nor Cyrus can believe how viciously their characters spoke to one another, especially on a show made for children. The special then cuts to a classic face-off between the two pop stars, in which Mikayla accuses Hannah of being a "bra-stuffer."

"We're pretty mean!" Gomez says after the clip rolls. "I don't think they would get away with saying half of that [on Disney Channel today]. It was so mean, I'm sorry." Gomez puts out her hand, which Cyrus receives with a laugh, telling her, "We can make amends now."