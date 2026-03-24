Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez 'Make Amends' In Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special — Grade It!
Now streaming on Disney+, the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" takes viewers on a nostalgic two-step down memory lane to celebrate the phenomenon that made Miley Cyrus a household name — complete with an unannounced visit from one of Cyrus' fellow Disney Channel queens.
Selena Gomez, who recurred on "Hannah Montana" as rival pop star Mikayla from 2007 to 2008, drops by a recreation of the show's living room set midway through the special, reuniting with Cyrus on the Stewart family's hideous (sorry) green couch.
It's a short segment, clocking in at roughly three minutes, but for those fans who lived and breathed Disney Channel culture during the show's original run, it's a surreal moment. In addition to working together on several memorable projects (including dating Nick Jonas), Cyrus and Gomez were constantly pitted against one another by the public and the media. It was a wild era of tabloid buffoonery and pop culture madness, and it's heartening to see Cyrus and Gomez sitting down as full-grown (award-winning!) women now on the other side, laughing about the chaos of their shared past.
The two begin their too-brief conversation by reminiscing about playing musical nemeses, with Gomez remembering "feeling ugly" in the blue alien costume she had to wear during the Season 2 episode "That's What Friends Are For?" in which Hannah and Mikayla feuded on the set of a science-fiction movie.
Reflecting on their scripted rivalry, neither Gomez nor Cyrus can believe how viciously their characters spoke to one another, especially on a show made for children. The special then cuts to a classic face-off between the two pop stars, in which Mikayla accuses Hannah of being a "bra-stuffer."
"We're pretty mean!" Gomez says after the clip rolls. "I don't think they would get away with saying half of that [on Disney Channel today]. It was so mean, I'm sorry." Gomez puts out her hand, which Cyrus receives with a laugh, telling her, "We can make amends now."
Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez reflect on their 20-year friendship
Miley Cyrus also invites Selena Gomez to check out a recreation of Hannah Montana's spacious (and motor-operated) closet, where Cyrus just so happens to have Mikayla's famous red fedora on hand. Gomez can barely contain her excitement as she places it on her head for the first time in nearly two decades. "Look at me," she says. "I'm back!"
Getting serious for a moment, Gomez tells Cyrus that she was a fan long before they met. "I had the whole 'Meet Miley' album, [it] was like my life," she says.
"You created culture, babe," Gomez tells Cyrus with a high five. "You too," Cyrus responds as the two exit the studio dressed as their characters. The love fest continues as Cyrus says, "It's really sweet to know somebody for, like, 20 years. That means I've known you for almost 20 years." Processing the math in her head, Gomez exclaims, "That's weird!" Cyrus agrees. And so do we.
The other 57 minutes of the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" consist of interviews between Cyrus and Alex Cooper; reflective moments with parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus-Purcell; and a completely random visit from Chappell Roan. But the best part is seeing Cyrus back on stage performing several of Hannah's biggest hits, including "The Best of Both Worlds, "This Is The Life," and "The Climb."
What did you think of the special overall? What were your favorite moments? Do you wish it had included more cast members from the show? Grade it in our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.