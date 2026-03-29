5 Best Peter Krause TV Shows, Ranked

Peter Krause has appeared in a staggering amount of television since he caught his big break on Carol Burnett's sketch comedy show "Carol & Company" in 1990, replacing Jeremy Piven. In 2007 he told New York Magazine his thoughts on how that door opened for him. "[Piven] was the original 'young guy' on the show," Krause said. "I guess they chose to go in a more apple-pie direction, in terms of looks."

Krause honed his skills over the years — his stint on "Carol & Company" segued into guest and recurring roles on shows including "Seinfeld" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" — and by the 2010s, he was an established TV leading man known for characters with conflicted emotional lives underneath his nonthreatening "apple-pie" exterior.

Dax Shepard, who played Krause's character's younger brother on NBC's "Parenthood," had his onetime co-star on his "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2019, and complimented him on his ability to elevate other actors. "You sucked me into your jetwash, and you infected me with a little bit of your skill, and I thank you and I credit you for a huge transition in my acting," Shepard told Krause.

Here are Krause's five best shows, chosen for a combination of longevity, public acclaim, and aggregated viewer ratings.