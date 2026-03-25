10 NCIS Easter Eggs We Found In The 500th Episode

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Tuesday's 500th episode of "NCIS."

If you've been watching "NCIS" for the past two decades, this week's installment wasn't just another episode — it was a walk down memory lane.

The venerable CBS procedural aired its 500th episode on Tuesday, and the writers were definitely aware of the milestone, peppering in nods and references to years of "NCIS" history. Departed cast members were brought back... in one form or another. Long-closed cases were dusted off. And of course, Episode 500 also packed a heartbreaking twist, with Director Vance dying in the line of duty while saving the NCIS team from an abrupt shutdown. (Check out our interview with Rocky Carroll about Vance's swan song.)

The 500th episode was a treasure trove for "NCIS" fans, so join us as we dig into the archives and unearth 10 Easter eggs we found in the episode. (And for any eagle-eyed investigators out there: If you caught any we missed, be sure to call them out in the comments below.)