15 Best NCIS Villains, Ranked

As entertaining as the banter on "NCIS" is, the Major Case Response Team would be without a job if it wasn't for a cavalcade of colorful antagonists to track down. The show's immense laundry list of villains ranges from dangerous terrorists and serial killers to comparatively mundane cases of the week, but they all share the same task: to provide a memorable threat while allowing the show's sizable roster of main characters room to breathe.

Due to the show's procedural nature, many of the antagonists need to make an immediate impact, since they only get a handful of episodes at most. Perhaps as a result of their largely short tenures, you won't find any of them on TVLine's list of the 60 best TV villains of all time – but the show still has its share of amazing evildoers.

As is the case with any long-running procedural, the success rate of "NCIS" antagonists varies. Still, at its best, the show is adept at crafting memorable villains who maximize their effect, despite comparatively limited screen time. Let's take a look at the 15 greatest villains the iconic military procedural has ever given us.