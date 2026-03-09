15 Best NCIS Villains, Ranked
As entertaining as the banter on "NCIS" is, the Major Case Response Team would be without a job if it wasn't for a cavalcade of colorful antagonists to track down. The show's immense laundry list of villains ranges from dangerous terrorists and serial killers to comparatively mundane cases of the week, but they all share the same task: to provide a memorable threat while allowing the show's sizable roster of main characters room to breathe.
Due to the show's procedural nature, many of the antagonists need to make an immediate impact, since they only get a handful of episodes at most. Perhaps as a result of their largely short tenures, you won't find any of them on TVLine's list of the 60 best TV villains of all time – but the show still has its share of amazing evildoers.
As is the case with any long-running procedural, the success rate of "NCIS" antagonists varies. Still, at its best, the show is adept at crafting memorable villains who maximize their effect, despite comparatively limited screen time. Let's take a look at the 15 greatest villains the iconic military procedural has ever given us.
15. Paul Triff
Paul Triff (French Stewart) is a brief but incredibly fun two-episode villain. The imprisoned killer furrier first takes the stage in the Season 14 episode "What Lies Above," playing a central role in the episode's mystery. He returns in the Season 15 episode "Keep Your Enemies Closer" in a more benevolent but no less creepy fashion, helping the team to catch his old serial killer cellmate Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton).
Though he's a comparatively minor antagonist in the grand scheme of things, Triff checks all the boxes of a memorable "NCIS" villain. His unassuming appearance belies Hannibal Lecter vibes, and the fact that he used to live — and kill — in Tim McGee's (Sean Murray) apartment gives him that all-important personal connection to a main character.
A lot of what makes Triff work is the performance by Stewart. The "3rd Rock from the Sun" veteran knows how to lean on a character's eeriness for maximum effect, and his chemistry with Murray seals the deal.
14. Benham Parsa
Benham Parsa (primarily portrayed by Karan Oberoi) and his Brotherhood of Doubt dominate early Season 11 with their campaign of terror. Parsa is an extremely deadly, resourceful, and modern terrorist whose group specifically targets the Major Case Response Team. Apart from the resources at his disposal, Parsa's willingness to sacrifice his own men and even himself makes him extremely dangerous. He serves as a major personal opponent to both Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon, who was attracted to "NCIS" because of Gibbs' excellent name) and especially NSA transplant Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham).
While he's a very dangerous man, Parsa ranks this low on the list because his endgame reduces him to a pretty transparent introductory villain status, meant to establish Ellie as the latest "probie" of the Major Case Response Team. Still, the terrorist leader's obsession with Ellie and the clever way his family ties factor in his defeat are more than enough to make him one of the more memorable "NCIS" villains.
13. Mira Sahar Azam
Mira Sahar Azam (Louise Barnes) has most "NCIS" villains beat when it comes to devious disguises. The Season 17 antagonist is a particularly ruthless terrorist, but you'd never guess it. This is because she cleverly poses as Sarah Johnson, a harmless and likable suburban mom... who just so happens to live next door to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who comes in contact with her after "Sarah's" son (Jack Fisher) breaks a window.
Befriending Gibbs as Sarah and tormenting Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) behind the scenes, Sahar is a unique antagonist whose dual identities couldn't be more different from each other. If the character has a weakness, it's the fact that she's effectively just another footnote in the Ari Haswari (Rudolf Martin) story. Since her whole thing is that she and Ziva's half-brother Ari were in the same terrorist group, she can come across less like her own character and more like an aftershock.
12. Robert King
Robert King (Peter Jason) is a massive hate sink, even by "NCIS" villain standards. This is because his machinations specifically target the eternally lovable Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), who deserves precisely none of King's nonsense.
King is a manipulative extremist who makes his debut in the Season 6 episode "Toxic," where Abby joins a secret project that ultimately turns out to be the villain's personal biological weapon mission. This, of course, doesn't go too well for him... but King isn't done yet. In Season 15, he returns in a classic "this time it's personal" fashion, causing grievous harm in the process.
Utterly ruthless and infuriatingly smug, King is a fitting final opponent for Abby before her exit from the show. As the villain finds out the hard way, Abby's thoughts about him line up with the viewer's. The amazing poison-themed confrontation between the two in Abby's swan song episode "Two Steps Back" is a stellar example of what happens when a nice person is pushed too far.
11. Carla Marino
Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay) has a pretty good hold on the title of the most memorable post-Gibbs "NCIS" villain. At the very least, she's Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) defining one.
While initially collected and outright seductive, the Kansas City queenpin secretly holds Parker responsible for the death of her son, and is more than happy to deliver corresponding damage. This leads to the death of Parker's father Roman (Francis X. McCarthy) in the "NCIS" Season 22 finale, as well as the revelation that Marino is a far more dangerous criminal than anyone could have guessed.
De Mornay knows how to portray a glamorous psychopath, and the show does a great job transitioning her interactions with Cole from the pseudo-romantic bickering of their first on-screen meeting to open hostility and contempt. The occasional "AI-created cartel leader" plot aside, Marino's storyline is a raw nerve of an arc, and one of the most memorable tales of latter-day "NCIS."
10. Sergei Mishnev
Like Mira Zahar Asam, Sergei Mishnev (Alex Veadov) is one of the ripple effects of Ari Haswari's death. Mishnev is Haswari's half-brother and a dangerous mercenary. Understandably unhappy about Haswari's death, he enters the "NCIS" playing field in the Season 12 premiere ("Twenty Klicks") after keeping tabs on Gibbs and his crew for years.
Mishnev is a legacy villain by design, and many of his actions are either nods to Haswari's reign of terror or ruthless escalations intended to underline that he's a worse monster than his half-brother ever was. After Mishnev murders Diane Sterling (Melinda McGraw) the same way Haswari killed Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander), at least Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) would definitely agree with that sentiment.
In the grand scheme of things, Mishnev doesn't quite manage to live up to the sheer intensity and early-game impact of his half-brother. Still, he's easily dangerous and formidable enough to deserve a place in the Top 10.
9. Alejandro Rivera
Alejandro Rivera (Marco Sanchez) is the more enduring but arguably less enticing sibling of the Reynosa Cartel storyline. Together with his sister Paloma Reynosa (Jacqueline Obradors), he enters the mix in "NCIS" Season 7 when the siblings seek vengeance against Gibbs for killing their father, Pedro Hernandez (Thomas Rosales Jr.). Unlike cartel leader Reynosa, Rivera starts out as a stealth villain. He works for the Mexican Department of Justice and keeps his cartel ties on the down low, which enables him to work openly with members of the Major Case Response Team. In reality, of course, he's out to make Gibbs' life very difficult.
Rivera is an interesting figure because he's a more complex antagonist than most. While he's decidedly a villain, he does have a motive for his hatred of Gibbs. Apart from the death of his father, he eventually experiences another massive tragedy when he accidentally guns down his own sister. He's not actively trying to hurt other Major Case Response Team members, and has even been known to warn people to stay away from Gibbs' circle of acquaintances, which Rivera genuinely views as a dangerous and potentially deadly place to be.
Then again, Rivera is very much involved in the incredibly illegal and deadly cartel business. His uncompromising hatred of Gibbs also doesn't really account for the fact that his dad did kill the Major Case Response Team leader's family, so make what you will of his "redeeming" traits.
8. Ilan Bodnar
Ziva David's "NCIS" Season 10 nemesis Ilan Bodnar (Oded Fehr) is a piece of work. What's more, he's a higher-up in a massively powerful intelligence agency. As the Mossad deputy director, he works directly under Ziva's dad Eli David (Michael Nouri) until the latter gets mysteriously assassinated. No points for guessing who's behind the death.
Things escalate almost immediately after Bodnar enters the stage. Apart from the aforementioned assassination, the Mossad man proves to be a cunning and intense enemy who almost kills Ziva and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) by T-boning their car.
Fehr (whose usual, dashing side can be seen in projects like the fresh-faced franchise reboot "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy") crafts Bodnar with nice little tricks like a small hunch and a piercing stare. The end result gives Bodnar an unnerving, vulture-like air that corresponds with the character's opportunistic personality and gives him an air of a truly major villain.
7. Mamoun Sharif
Only a handful of "NCIS" villains get an entire episode named after them. One of them is Mamoun Sharif (Enzo Cilenti).
The character enters the Major Case Response Team's radar in Season 4, Episode 7 ("Sandblast"), where an investigation of a military golf course explosion leads the protagonists to him. At this point, Sharif is operating under the guise of a CIA informant, but the episode eventually reveals that he's a very sneaky terrorist himself. Sharif's next appearance is in the same season's Episode 13, aptly titled "Sharif Returns." This time, he's in full bioweapons terrorist mode, executing a complex attack plan with false flags and twists to burn.
Sharif is smart, stealthy, and utterly untrustworthy. He has a penchant for playing all sides at once, and the unnerving ability to reach places that the show usually treats as sanctuaries – such as when he casually tails Gibbs home and poisons the NCIS man's tools. What's more, the terrorist eventually turns out to have a very personal motive that drives him to commit his inexcusably evil deeds. Sharif is far from the only "NCIS" character who follows the "hurt people hurt people" motif, but he's easily one of the most memorable ones.
6. Jonas Cobb
Jonas Cobb (Kerr Smith) is better known as the Port-to-Port Killer. It's fitting that the character has such a moniker, seeing as he's effectively the "NCIS" version of a comic book-style super soldier.
The Port-to-Port Killer is no Captain America, but he definitely has a comic book origin story. A Navy officer who took part in the CIA project called Operation Frankenstein, Cobb goes through an arduous assassin training program that prepares him to withstand just about anything a human possibly can. Unfortunately for everyone else, Cobb's psyche can't keep up. He goes rogue after his first assassination mission, becoming a serial killer who stalked Navy ports around the globe... and wreaking havoc upon the people behind Operation Frankenstein.
A genuine government-made monster, Cobb is the perfect assassin who just happens to be completely uncontrollable. This makes him stand out in the sea of "NCIS" villains, and makes him one of the most memorable parts of Season 8.
5. René Benoit
René Benoit (Armand Assante), aka La Grenouille, is a problem. He's a powerful and slippery arms dealer who has real heat with NCIS. Unfortunately, he also works closely with the CIA, which means he's well out of usual bounds.
La Grenouille is a stylish, smug guy who's a massive part of Season 4 and Season 5, in various different capacities. First, he's a mystery who takes a while to reveal himself. Then, he's an active player with a surprising connection to Tony DiNozzo. Finally, he becomes another mystery — namely, a murder one. All the while, his arc is deeply connected to NCIS Director Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly), who has extremely personal reasons to hate the man.
As the de facto main antagonist of Season 4, La Grenouille has the incredibly unfortunate task of picking up where the show's longtime favorite monster Ari Haswari left things. Wisely, "NCIS" opts against making him another physically formidable operative. Instead, René Benoit is a non-action bon vivant whose might and apparent invincibility come from his connections. In this particular and highly specific category, he's easily the finest villain the show has to offer.
4. Paloma Reynosa
Alejandro Rivera's sister, Paloma Reynosa, used to be married to a cartel leader. After her husband died, she simply took over.
Those are already the makings of an effective and threatening "NCIS" villain. However, Reynosa also happens to be out for blood. As the primary endgame villain for Season 7, she shares the same motivation as her brother: Gibbs has killed their father, and Reynosa is out to hurt him any way she can. This paints a target on the collective back of Gibbs' loved ones, and Reynosa even arranges a successful hit of Lara Macy (Louise Lombard) before the good guys inevitably win and send her on the run.
Reynosa is one of those villains who radiate threat whenever they appear. In her case, it's not dependent on her cartel resources, either. While the "NCIS" Season 8 opener ("Spider and the Fly") wraps up her story extremely conclusively, she's just as fearsome as she was during her heyday — and even death doesn't get her to lose her aura.
3. Trent Kort
One of the best "Supernatural" villains is Crowley (Mark Sheppard), the demon who's either an ally or an antagonist depending on how his personal interests align with the heroes. Trent Kort (David Dayan Fisher) is arguably the closest thing "NCIS" has to this character archetype. From his Season 4 debut to his downfall at the hands of the Major Case Response Team in the Season 13 episode "Family First," Kort goes from an apparent antagonist to a gray-area CIA contact before finally becoming a full-on villain. He's a mystery man who makes it easy to hate him, even when he's (very, very technically) on the side of the angels.
Kort enters the fray as an apparent stooge of arms dealer La Grenouille, but later turns out to be a CIA man who played a part in the Frenchman's rise to power. He goes on to muddy the waters of his true allegiances over the seasons, until he eventually falls from the Agency's graces and goes rogue. Since this involves an apparently successful assassination attempt against Ziva David, this really, really doesn't go well for him... but he still has more than enough shady machinations on the show to qualify as one of its most dangerous antagonists.
2. Harper Dearing
There's no doubt that Harper Dearing (Richard Schiff) is a villain. Procedural show heroes don't orchestrate painstaking terror attacks. However, as humanizing backstories go, this Season 9 character has a real whopper... even if he largely uses it to commit hypocritical deeds to deal with his own inner turmoil.
Once a successful CEO, Dearing loses the plot of his life when his son dies on a malfunctioning Navy ship, and Dearing's own unhealthy ways to cope with grief cost him his marriage as well. Consumed by grief and rage, Dearing decides that his new purpose in life is to fix the issue that cost his son's life – a wiring issue on Navy ships. Unfortunately, he does this by planting bombs on said wires aboard ships, which puts him on the Major Case Response Team's catch list. Unfortunately for Gibbs and his team, Dearing also has a bone to pick with the NCIS.
Though he's technically just a random guy, the intelligent and determined Dearing proves to be a frankly shocking threat who establishes himself as a highly wanted terrorist. Along with bomb attacks and high-tech machinations, his greatest hits include kidnapping Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) and sticking him in a coffin with a corpse.
1. Ari Haswari
Ari Haswari makes his "NCIS" debut in Episode 16 of the very first season, titled "Bête Noire," which first aired on March 2, 2004. Over two decades later, the show is still scrambling to create a similarly compelling antagonist.
Haswari's very first appearance sets the tone. Before we even know who he is, he almost casually invades the NCIS morgue. There, he takes several key characters hostage, starts making demands, and establishes himself as a charismatic but ruthless guy. Finally, he challenges Gibbs to a duel simply because he can, survives, and escapes. From that point until his ultimate defeat, Haswari haunts the minds of the Major Case Response Team. His whole arc is essentially one big beat after another. The same storyline that involves him brings his half-sister Ziva David in the "NCIS" fold. His murder of Caitlin Todd is still one of the biggest "NCIS" character exits ever. And when it's time to actually kill Ari Haswari, the deed is done in a big, two-part Season 3 opener called "Kill Ari."
As this list shows, "NCIS" has struggled to fully let go of Haswari. It goes beyond later villains who are associated with the character, too. After all, the show kept referencing the terrorist well into Season 17. Still, Mark Harmon exited "NCIS" after 19 seasons in 2021. Perhaps Haswari's ghost has been laid to rest now that his nemesis is gone.