What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

📺 3 p.m. "Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic" (HBO Max)

The special offers a behind-the-scenes look at "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," with appearances from cast members including John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu, and narrated by Nick Frost.

🏀 3:30 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Game (ABC)

🏀 7:30 p.m. "Sunday Night Basketball" Season 1 finale (NBC, two games)

📺 8 p.m. "The Faithful" limited series finale (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 17 (Bravo)

📺 8 p.m. "When Hope Calls" Season 3 (Great American Family)

📺 9 p.m. "Dark Winds" Season 4 finale (AMC)

📺 9 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Bravo)

MONDAY, APRIL 6

📺 "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" (Disney+, two-episode premiere)

Set after the events of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," this pulpy adventure finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.

🏀 7 p.m. "Peacock NBA Monday" Season 1 finale (Peacock)

📺 8 p.m. "Bachelor Mansion Takeover" Season 1 finale (HGTV)

📺 8 p.m. "Extracted" Season 2 finale (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "St. Denis Medical" Season 2 finale (NBC)

📺 8:30 p.m. "The Neighborhood: A Farewell Special" (CBS)

Ahead of the "Neighborhood" series finale on May 11, this celebratory event features new interviews with the cast reflecting on their journey, revisiting early days on set, and looking back at the show's evolution.

🏀 8:50 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game (TBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Memory of a Killer" Season 1 finale (Fox)

📺 10:30 p.m. "Foul Play With Anthony Davis" (TBS, following NCAA National Championship game)

Davis pairs elite athletes with elaborate pranks, giving them one chance to pull off their mischievous plans or foul out trying.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

📺 "A Taste for Murder" (BritBox, two-episode premiere)

Classic Italian cuisine is the main ingredient to each episode's central murder mystery; Warren Brown, Phyllis Logan, and Cristiana Dell'Anna star.

🏀 8 p.m. "Coast 2 Coast Tuesday" Season 1 finale (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" Season 1 finale (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "High Potential" Season 2 finale (ABC)

🤣 "Sheng Wang: Purple" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "Untold: Chess Mates" (Netflix documentary)

How did a match between chess grandmasters devolve into a bizarre scandal? This documentary digs into the stranger-than-fiction story.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

📺 "The Boys" final season (Prime Video, two-episode premiere)

📺 "The Lady" limited series finale (BritBox)

📺 "Shrinking" Season 3 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "The Testaments" (Hulu, three-episode premiere)

Based on Margaret Atwood's novel and set years after "The Handmaid's Tale," the spin-off stars Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia alongside a new generation of young women in Gilead, led by Chase Infiniti.

📺 "Trust Me: The False Prophet" (Netflix, four-episode binge)

The docuseries chronicles the rise of Samuel Bateman, the self-proclaimed heir to Warren Jeffs' Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), through the eyes of one couple who infiltrated his inner circle.

📺 8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 5 (Fox, two episodes)

📺 8 p.m. "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" Season 7B (BET)

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

📺 "Big Mistakes" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

Two deeply incapable siblings (Dan Levy and Taylor Ortega) are blackmailed into the world of organized crime; Laurie Metcalf plays their mother.

📺 "The Miniature Wife" (Peacock, 10-episode binge)

The dramedy examines the power imbalances between spouses (played by Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen) after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.

📺 9 p.m. "Hacks" final season (HBO Max, two-episode premiere)

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

📺 "Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat" reunion special (Prime Video)

📺 "The Last Thing He Told Me" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" (Hulu, four-episode binge)

After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.

📺 "The Reunion: Laguna Beach" (The Roku Channel)

The two-hour special reunites Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser.

📺 "Temptation Island" Season 2 (Netflix, nine-episode binge)

🏀 7:30 p.m. "NBA on Prime" Season 1 finale (Prime Video, two games)

🎥 "Christy" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Outcome" (Apple TV movie)

A beloved Hollywood star (Keanu Reeves) must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that's sure to shatter his image and end his career; Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and writer/director Jonah Hill co-star.

🎥 "Thrash" (Netflix movie)

When a catastrophic hurricane slams a coastal town, stranded residents must survive rapidly rising waters swarming with ravenous sharks; Phoebe Dynevor and Djimon Hounsou star.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

📺 "At Home With the Furys" Season 2 (Netflix, nine-episode binge)

🤼‍♂️ 2 p.m. Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (Netflix Live Event)

📺 9 p.m. "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever" (CNN)

The six-part docuseries follows Swisher as she journeys into the rapidly expanding world of longevity science and humanity's enduring quest to cheat death.