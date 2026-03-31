50+ Season (And Series) Finales Across ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, And NBC — Save The Dates!

By Ryan Schwartz
Scrubs, Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, Boston Blue, and Watson ABC, CBS & NBC

Spring is in the air... and so is finale season, with more than 50 shows signing off in the weeks ahead.

As is tradition, TVLine has compiled a comprehensive list of every major finale across ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC. You'll find supersized episodes, two-part send-offs, and a few notable series enders. (This comes in addition to our daily, weekly, and monthly What to Watch columns, our list of return dates, and a guide to every new show premiering this year.)

Note that several networks have yet to confirm finale dates for some of their series. On ABC, those include "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," "America's Funniest Home Videos," "American Idol," "Celebrity Jeopardy!," "The Greatest Average American," "R.J. Decker," "The Rookie," "Shark Tank," and "Will Trent." The CW's "Sullivan's Crossing" (returning Monday, April 20) is also still TBD, as are a number of NBC titles, including "Brilliant Minds" (returning Wednesday, May 27) and "Saturday Night Live."

TVLine will update this list as additional dates are verified, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently.

Want scoop on any of the following shows? Got questions or tips? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!

Date & Time Show Title
Network
Wednesday, March 25 at 9 p.m. "Fear Factor: House of Fear" Fox
Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. "The Masked Singer" Fox
Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. "The Faithful" Fox
Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m. "Extracted" Fox
Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m. "St. Denis Medical" NBC
Monday, April 6 at 9 p.m. "Memory of a Killer" Fox
Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" Fox
Tuesday, April 7 at 9 p.m. "High Potential" ABC
Sunday, April 12 at 8:30 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" Fox
Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins"
(two episodes, special time)		 NBC
Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. "Wild Cards" The CW
Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. "Doc" Fox
Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. "The Voice"
(two hours)		 NBC
Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. "Scrubs" ABC
Sunday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. "Krapopolis" Fox
Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. "Abbott Elementary"
(two episodes, special time)		 ABC
Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. "Animal Control" Fox
Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. "Matlock"
(two episodes)		 CBS
Thursday, April 23 at 9:30 p.m. "Going Dutch" Fox
Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m. "Happy's Place"
(two episodes)		 NBC
Sunday, May 3 at 10 p.m. "Watson"
(series finale)		 CBS
Tuesday, May 5 at 9 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" CBS
Thursday, May 7 at 10 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" ABC
Thursday, May 7 at 10 p.m. "The Hunting Party" NBC
Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. "The Neighborhood"
(series finale)		 CBS
Monday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m. "DMV"
(series finale)		 CBS
Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. "NCIS" CBS
Tuesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. "NCIS: Sydney"
(two episodes, special time)		 CBS
Wednesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. "Chicago Med" NBC
Wednesday, May 13 at 9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" NBC
Wednesday, May 13 at 9:30 p.m. "America's Culinary Cup" CBS
Wednesday, May 13 at 10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." NBC
Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. "Law & Order" NBC
Thursday, May 14 at 9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" NBC
Saturday, May 16 at 10 p.m. "48 Hours" CBS
Sunday, May 17 at 7 p.m. "60 Minutes" CBS
Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. "Family Guy" Fox
Sunday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. "Bob's Burgers" Fox
Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. "FBI"
(special time)		 CBS
Monday, May 18 at 9 p.m. "CIA"
(special time)		 CBS
Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. "Survivor"
(three hours)		 CBS
Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage"
(two episodes)		 CBS
Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. "Next Level Chef" Fox
Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. "Ghosts"
(two episodes, special time)		 CBS
Thursday, May 21 at 10 p.m. "Elsbeth" CBS
Thursday, May 21 at 11:35 p.m. "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
(series finale)		 CBS
Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" CBS
Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m. "Fire Country" CBS
Friday, May 22 at 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" CBS
Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. "Marshals" CBS
Sunday, May 24 at 9 p.m. "Tracker" CBS
Wednesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. "Hollywood Squares"
(special time)		 CBS

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