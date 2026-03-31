50+ Season (And Series) Finales Across ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, And NBC — Save The Dates!
Spring is in the air... and so is finale season, with more than 50 shows signing off in the weeks ahead.
As is tradition, TVLine has compiled a comprehensive list of every major finale across ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC. You'll find supersized episodes, two-part send-offs, and a few notable series enders. (This comes in addition to our daily, weekly, and monthly What to Watch columns, our list of return dates, and a guide to every new show premiering this year.)
Note that several networks have yet to confirm finale dates for some of their series. On ABC, those include "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," "America's Funniest Home Videos," "American Idol," "Celebrity Jeopardy!," "The Greatest Average American," "R.J. Decker," "The Rookie," "Shark Tank," and "Will Trent." The CW's "Sullivan's Crossing" (returning Monday, April 20) is also still TBD, as are a number of NBC titles, including "Brilliant Minds" (returning Wednesday, May 27) and "Saturday Night Live."
TVLine will update this list as additional dates are verified, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently.
Want scoop on any of the following shows? Got questions or tips? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!
|Date & Time
|Show Title
|Network
|Wednesday, March 25 at 9 p.m.
|"Fear Factor: House of Fear"
|Fox
|Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m.
|"The Masked Singer"
|Fox
|Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m.
|"The Faithful"
|Fox
|Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m.
|"Extracted"
|Fox
|Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m.
|"St. Denis Medical"
|NBC
|Monday, April 6 at 9 p.m.
|"Memory of a Killer"
|Fox
|Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m.
|"Best Medicine"
|Fox
|Tuesday, April 7 at 9 p.m.
|"High Potential"
|ABC
|Sunday, April 12 at 8:30 p.m.
|"Universal Basic Guys"
|Fox
|Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m.
|"The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins"
(two episodes, special time)
|NBC
|Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m.
|"Wild Cards"
|The CW
|Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m.
|"Doc"
|Fox
|Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m.
|"The Voice"
(two hours)
|NBC
|Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m.
|"Scrubs"
|ABC
|Sunday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m.
|"Krapopolis"
|Fox
|Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m.
|"Abbott Elementary"
(two episodes, special time)
|ABC
|Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m.
|"Animal Control"
|Fox
|Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m.
|"Matlock"
(two episodes)
|CBS
|Thursday, April 23 at 9:30 p.m.
|"Going Dutch"
|Fox
|Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m.
|"Happy's Place"
(two episodes)
|NBC
|Sunday, May 3 at 10 p.m.
|"Watson"
(series finale)
|CBS
|Tuesday, May 5 at 9 p.m.
|"NCIS: Origins"
|CBS
|Thursday, May 7 at 10 p.m.
|"Grey's Anatomy"
|ABC
|Thursday, May 7 at 10 p.m.
|"The Hunting Party"
|NBC
|Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m.
|"The Neighborhood"
(series finale)
|CBS
|Monday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m.
|"DMV"
(series finale)
|CBS
|Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m.
|"NCIS"
|CBS
|Tuesday, May 12 at 9 p.m.
|"NCIS: Sydney"
(two episodes, special time)
|CBS
|Wednesday, May 13 at 8 p.m.
|"Chicago Med"
|NBC
|Wednesday, May 13 at 9 p.m.
|"Chicago Fire"
|NBC
|Wednesday, May 13 at 9:30 p.m.
|"America's Culinary Cup"
|CBS
|Wednesday, May 13 at 10 p.m.
|"Chicago P.D."
|NBC
|Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m.
|"Law & Order"
|NBC
|Thursday, May 14 at 9 p.m.
|"Law & Order: SVU"
|NBC
|Saturday, May 16 at 10 p.m.
|"48 Hours"
|CBS
|Sunday, May 17 at 7 p.m.
|"60 Minutes"
|CBS
|Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m.
|"Family Guy"
|Fox
|Sunday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m.
|"Bob's Burgers"
|Fox
|Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m.
|"FBI"
(special time)
|CBS
|Monday, May 18 at 9 p.m.
|"CIA"
(special time)
|CBS
|Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m.
|"Survivor"
(three hours)
|CBS
|Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m.
|"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage"
(two episodes)
|CBS
|Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m.
|"Next Level Chef"
|Fox
|Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m.
|"Ghosts"
(two episodes, special time)
|CBS
|Thursday, May 21 at 10 p.m.
|"Elsbeth"
|CBS
|Thursday, May 21 at 11:35 p.m.
|"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
(series finale)
|CBS
|Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m.
|"Sheriff Country"
|CBS
|Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m.
|"Fire Country"
|CBS
|Friday, May 22 at 10 p.m.
|"Boston Blue"
|CBS
|Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m.
|"Marshals"
|CBS
|Sunday, May 24 at 9 p.m.
|"Tracker"
|CBS
|Wednesday, May 27 at 8 p.m.
|"Hollywood Squares"
(special time)
|CBS