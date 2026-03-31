50+ Season (And Series) Finales Across ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, And NBC — Save The Dates!

Spring is in the air... and so is finale season, with more than 50 shows signing off in the weeks ahead.

As is tradition, TVLine has compiled a comprehensive list of every major finale across ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC. You'll find supersized episodes, two-part send-offs, and a few notable series enders. (This comes in addition to our daily, weekly, and monthly What to Watch columns, our list of return dates, and a guide to every new show premiering this year.)

Note that several networks have yet to confirm finale dates for some of their series. On ABC, those include "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," "America's Funniest Home Videos," "American Idol," "Celebrity Jeopardy!," "The Greatest Average American," "R.J. Decker," "The Rookie," "Shark Tank," and "Will Trent." The CW's "Sullivan's Crossing" (returning Monday, April 20) is also still TBD, as are a number of NBC titles, including "Brilliant Minds" (returning Wednesday, May 27) and "Saturday Night Live."

TVLine will update this list as additional dates are verified, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently.

Want scoop on any of the following shows? Got questions or tips? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!