What Avery Brooks Has Been Up To Since Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

In a February episode of the new Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," holographic cadet Sam set out to discover what really happened to Benjamin Sisko, a quest that led her to connect with Sisko's son Jake, with Cirroc Lofton reprising his "Deep Space Nine" role. As the episode drew to a close, we heard a familiar voice rhapsodizing about how "divine laws are simpler than human ones." It also ended with a on-screen card that read: "Thank you, Avery."

Yes, that was Avery Brooks' voice we heard... but it was taken from one of the spoken word pieces he had previously recorded, with his permission. Episode co-writer Tawny Newsome is friends with Lofton, executive producer Noga Landau explained to TVLine: "We knew that we wanted to ask if Cirroc would come back to play Jake. He said yes. And Cirroc is very, very close with Avery still, of course, and we knew that what we wanted was to leave this love letter for Avery Brooks, to say thank you for what you did."

They knew Brooks had retired from acting, but "along the journey of the episode, we realized that Avery had these beautiful spoken word pieces that he had recorded, and we thought, 'Wouldn't it be amazing if we could put one in the episode?' Because the one that's in the episode in a really serendipitous way is exactly the message of the episode. And he was very, very generous, and he said yes."

So even though Brooks hasn't acted on screen in more than two decades, he's still managing to be a part of the ongoing "Star Trek" legacy.