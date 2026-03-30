Nash Bridges And Donnie Brasco Inspired One Of The Most Shocking Pilots In TV History

What do "Nash Bridges" and "Donnie Brasco" have in common? Apart from being acclaimed crime dramas that feature cops, they both inspired the pilot episode of "The Shield." Prior to making the show, Shawn Ryan and Glen Mazzara worked as writers on "Nash Bridges." While the beloved FX series is much grittier than their old cop show, they were inspired by one of its musical cuts while conceiving "The Shield" pilot.

"They put the Kid Rock song ['Bawitdaba'] over this teaser — and it worked," Mazzara told Entertainment Weekly. "Don [Johnson] loved it and said, 'That's what I'm talking about! That feels like the old days, like 'Miami Vice.' And so then that song got stuck in Shawn's head as he was writing 'The Shield' and became the famous ending of the pilot."

"The Shield" episode ends with the crooked cop Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) shooting detective Terry Crowley (Reed Diamond) — one of his colleagues — during a drug raid. Rock's nu-metal anthem accompanies the mayhem before the end credits roll. That said, the scene wouldn't exist if Ryan hadn't watched "Donnie Brasco" beforehand.