Savannah Guthrie Sets Today Show Return Date: 'I'm Not Going To Be The Same'

Savannah Guthrie has opted to return to work amid her mother's disappearance, setting Monday, April 6, as her first day back at "TODAY."

Guthrie's return date was shared during the third and final part of her interview with Hoda Kotb, in which she has detailed what she's been experiencing since her mother, Nancy, was kidnapped in early February. She explained that although it's "hard to imagine" returning to the "TODAY" anchor desk, "I can't not come back, because it's my family. I think it's part of my purpose right now."

"I will have joy. And my joy will be my protest," Guthrie added. "My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful. ... I'm not going to be the same. But maybe it's like that old poem: 'More beautiful in the broken places.'"

Nancy Guthrie was first reporting missing on February 1, and her disappearance was later deemed a kidnapping by law enforcement. Although footage from a doorbell camera was released on February 10, in which a masked man appeared to try and cover the camera's view, police have yet to locate either Nancy or her captor.

During the first part of her sit-down with Kotb earlier this week, Savannah admitted that she's blamed herself for her mother's disappearance, wondering if perhaps the person who kidnapped Nancy did so because of Savannah's wealth and status in the public eye.

"It's too much to bear, to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me," she cried to Kotb. "And I'd just say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry. ... If it is me, I'm so sorry."



You can watch Part 3 of the interview in full above.