TVLine Asks: Is Scrubs Love Interest A Snooze? Did SVU Vet's Pitt Visit Spark Joy? ﻿Why Was Age Of Attraction Bugging Out? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Scrubs," "The Pitt," "Tracker," and more!

1 | Did you have any hesitation about 65-year-old Jane Lynch playing 54-year-old Melissa Peterman's mother on Friday's "Happy's Place" — and then immediately stop caring once you saw how great they were together?

2 | After watching Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Weekend Update desk for more than a decade now, how weird was it seeing two fresh faces behind it during the first episode of "Saturday Night Live UK"?

3 | Sunday's "Tracker" had David Ramsey and Erica Durance playing stuntpeople — so why not cast them as stuntpeople on a superhero show, as a nod to their respective "Arrow" and "Smallville" pasts?

4 | In the premiere of "The Comeback," which scene was cringier: Val going to battle with the entire cast of "Chicago," or Val refusing to accept that she was a "day player" in the indie film she was shooting?