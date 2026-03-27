TVLine Asks: Is Scrubs Love Interest A Snooze? Did SVU Vet's Pitt Visit Spark Joy? Why Was Age Of Attraction Bugging Out? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Scrubs," "The Pitt," "Tracker," and more!
1 | Did you have any hesitation about 65-year-old Jane Lynch playing 54-year-old Melissa Peterman's mother on Friday's "Happy's Place" — and then immediately stop caring once you saw how great they were together?
2 | After watching Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Weekend Update desk for more than a decade now, how weird was it seeing two fresh faces behind it during the first episode of "Saturday Night Live UK"?
3 | Sunday's "Tracker" had David Ramsey and Erica Durance playing stuntpeople — so why not cast them as stuntpeople on a superhero show, as a nod to their respective "Arrow" and "Smallville" pasts?
4 | In the premiere of "The Comeback," which scene was cringier: Val going to battle with the entire cast of "Chicago," or Val refusing to accept that she was a "day player" in the indie film she was shooting?
We're also wondering...
5 | During this week's "Rooster," did you kinda feel like you were watching Steve Carell play Michael Scott again, between Greg's accidental grope of a female student's chest and his pretending to know who Dean Riggs was? He even shared the screen with real-life wife Nancy again!
6 | "DTF St. Louis" viewers, are you starting to suspect that Clark's wife must play a big role in the mystery around Floyd's death, since we've seen so little of her so far? And did you find yourself rapping along to Clark and Floyd's "Thunder Boys" song after their spirited rendition this week?
7 | On "Paradise," Sinatra is a tech mogul. So why in the world would she have a four-digit, easily-guessable password on a computer containing sensitive files?
8 | As much as we enjoyed that major "Memory of a Killer" reveal, do you have trouble believing that Gina Torres' Agent Grant — who previously lost her son — would really bring Angelo to justice by having his daughter killed?
We're also curious about...
9 | "Scrubs" fans, are you hoping to see an actual relationship develop between The Todd and lobby harpist/"Minerva: Divine Sex Witch" Lily? And how is it possible that they've found a love interest for Elliot even more bland/generic than "The Dudemeister"?
10 | "The Neighborhood" fans, were you surprised to see Malcolm propose to Mercedes just five episodes after they got together? And does this mean we'll have a double wedding in the May 11 series finale?
11 | On "Will Trent," the second Amanda offered Casey her gun, didn't it feel inevitable she'd use it on her ex? And how chilling was Ramón Rodríguez in that interrogation, as Will channeled James Ulster?
12 | "Doc" fans, were you kinda floored by how well Madeline Egan Addis — the actress playing Young Amy in this week's flashbacks — nailed Molly Parker's mannerisms?
13 | "Survivor" fans: If you were Christian, would you have gifted Ozzy your Shot in the Dark? And what did you think of Jeff's impressions at Tribal Council?
We'd also like to know about...
14 | "Age of Attraction" viewers, weren't you a little stunned by how many couples chose to stay together at the Commitment Ceremony? And couldn't Netflix spring for an exterminator so there wouldn't be bugs flying in everyone's face? How long do you give Logan and Vanessa's surprise engagement? And why aren't we getting a formal reunion so we can see how many of these couples are actually still together?
15 | While we understand that attraction is a many-nuanced thing, are any other "Imperfect Women" viewers scratching their heads over what, exactly, drives Eleanor wild with passion about Robert?
16 | "The Pitt" fans, were you at all shocked that Monica, after chatting up an ICE agent last week, referred to Javadi as a "snowflake" in the ambulance bay? And which moment brought you more joy: Dana going full Philly on Robby ("If you think for one minute I'm putting anyone else from my staff at risk with that a**hole, you better give your f***ing head a shake"), or the look on Javadi's face after Santos dubbed Whitaker "F***leberry"? Also, how great was it seeing Dann Florek back on screen after former Capt. Cragen was so rudely killed off "Law & Order: SVU" earlier this season?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!