Why Tom Hanks Turned Down An Episode Of Fantasy Island

Tom Hanks once turned down a chance to appear on ABC's "Fantasy Island" very early in his career, and his reasoning says a lot about how he viewed his trajectory at the time.

"I had to say no to 'Fantasy Island' back when I was doing 'Bosom Buddies,'" Hanks told Oprah Winfrey in a 2001 interview for O Magazine. "I got an offer in between our two grand seasons of 'Bosom Buddies,' and I said, 'You know, I'm not going to do 'Fantasy Island.'"

When Winfrey compared the show to ABC's companion series, "The Love Boat," Hanks pointed to his own guest appearance on the show as part of the reason he passed. "I did a 'Love Boat!' And based on my trip on the 'Love Boat,' I said, 'I'd just as soon not do 'Fantasy Island.'" He added that this period marked a shift in how he saw himself as an actor: "Up until then, I'd made a career out of playing ordinary guys who couldn't figure out how things work."