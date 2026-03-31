The Strong Reaction Real-Life Doctors Have To The Pitt, According To Noah Wyle

"The Pitt" is no "ER" reboot, even though both shows star Noah Wyle. In fact, R. Scott Gemmill's series might be one of the most accurate medical dramas ever made, especially in the eyes of real-life doctors who've discussed the show with Wyle. "I've met a lot of veteran doctors and this show hits hard — too hard — with some of them," Wyle told Radio Times. "It's a rare thing for a doctor to have the courage to be self-analytical and really take stock of the toll their career has taken on them."

Wyle added that he grew up in a medical family, as his mom was a nurse who experienced similar situations to certain events depicted in the show. She was especially bothered by Season 1's mass casualty storyline, which brought back horrifying memories of her career.

Wyle also revealed that his mom never disclosed any of that information until after she'd seen "The Pitt," which reflects the experiences of other real-life medical professionals who need to quickly move on after witnessing tragedies. With that in mind, what have doctors had to say about the show?