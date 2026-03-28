TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Katherine LaNasa

Katherine LaNasa was her typically sublime self after Dana helped Emma escape Curtis' chokehold and immediately shifted into Mama Bear mode. Not since she broke up a waiting room brawl in Season 1 ("This ain't Philly!") had she delivered a line reading as intense — and as darkly funny — as when she shut Robby down for suggesting she hand off Curtis' care to another subordinate: "If you think for one minute I'm putting anyone else from my staff at risk with that a**hole, you better give your f**king head a shake."

And within minutes, she veered into another mode entirely as Robby confronted her about not acting like herself. When their conversation was cut short, the camera stayed on LaNasa as Dana began to well up. She didn't say a word, and she didn't have to.

She was equally excellent when Robby later called her out for administering a dose of Versed without a direct order, prompting her to make a beeline for the bathroom for a moment alone. There, she dropped an expletive, buried her face in her hands, and kicked the wall behind her. You could feel her blood boil through the screen.

And finally, Robby and Dana's frequently interrupted conversation came to a head in the ambulance bay. Robby clocked what she'd been carrying, deducing that the vial of Versed had originally been drawn up in case Driscoll ever came back and had been in her pocket ever since. Dana didn't deny it or apologize for using it, arguing that her actions ensured Emma would make it home in one piece.

She then gave Robby a piece of her mind, calling out his martyrdom and his incessant need to hold everyone else to a higher standard — all while clearly fearing he might never come back from his sabbatical. That fear was palpable in LaNasa's delivery as Dana tore her closest colleague — a family member, really — a new one. It was the kind of layered, lived-in performance that underscores just how vital LaNasa is to "The Pitt."

Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!