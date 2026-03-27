The Pitt Recap: The 5 Biggest Moments From Season 2, Episode 12

Mom and Dad are fighting, and I don't like it.

It's a new dynamic for "The Pitt" to see the ED's two anchors lock horns. But that's what plays out in Season 2, Episode 12, as Robby struggles with whether to stay or go, and Dana is forced to reckon with repressed trauma in the wake of Emma's attack, all while fearing Robby may be a danger to himself.

They're both deeply damaged in their own ways, and neither wants to hear the other say it out loud.

Earlier in the day, it was Robby who first acknowledged that Dana was a bit "punchy." "Punchy's my new baseline," she replied. "If anyone even looks at me funny, I'm taking them out, going right for the eyes." And when Curtis locks Emma in a chokehold, Dana does, in fact, go for the eyes — or at least that's what's inferred by his bloody nose. (There's no way he actually slipped.)

We already saw the PTMC charge nurse's Mama Bear instincts kick in in Episode 6, when a frustrated patient on a gurney grabbed Emma's arm in an attempt to be seen sooner. Evans got in his face, warning that assaulting a health care worker could result in a hefty fine. She was clearly triggered by what she experienced in Season 1 at the hands of Doug Driscoll, but as she later told Langdon, she ultimately decided against pressing charges.

What we didn't know is that she'd also been carrying around a syringe of Versed like it was pepper spray. And when confronting Curtis isn't enough, she injects Emma's attacker without a direct order from an attending to break her protege free.

Robby reminds Dana that "if you gave that guy a serious injury with force inflicted from a sedative you are not licensed to prescribe," it could end poorly for her, but she's unfazed. Instead, she points out the hypocrisy at play: "If anyone else uses force to stop an assault, they're a hero. But if a nurse does it, we're punished." That said, she knows she messed up, as evidenced by a moment alone in the bathroom where she drops an expletive, buries her face in her hands, and kicks the wall behind her.

She and Robby pick up their conversation shortly thereafter. She tells him she's "tired of this s–t," while also pointing out that this is the second time Emma has been attacked.

Robby, in turn, tells Dana he's worried about her. "You are not yourself today," he says, to which Dana replies, "That makes two of us, then."

She continues, "Sometimes, it's like you're just tempting death because you don't give a s–t anymore. It's not just about the motorcycle, it's about the whole damn thing. Robby, you're actually telling people that you're going to a place called Smash My Head In." (Even Duke senses something's up with Robby, asking why he's jonesing to start his ride tonight.)

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Their conversation picks up again outside in the ambulance bay, where Dana is mid-cigarette. (So much for quitting.) Robby clocks what she's been carrying, deducing that the vial of Versed was originally drawn up for Doug Driscoll and has been in her pocket ever since. Dana doesn't deny it or apologize for using it, either, arguing that her actions ensured Emma would make it home in one piece.

But Robby isn't focused on outcomes, he's focused on judgment. He insists he's trying to protect her, especially with him preparing to leave, but Dana calls out the double standard, accusing him of holding everyone else to a different bar than he holds himself.

That's when the conversation shifts. What starts as a disagreement about Dana's actions turns into something much bigger: Robby's inability to let go. He rattles off everything going wrong around him — Samira missing a triple-A, Mel and Ellis tied up in a deposition, McKay treating patients in the park, and, of course, Langdon — and admits he doesn't trust the place to function without him.

Dana pushes back hard. Langdon made a mistake, she argues, but he's also saved lives. More to the point, Robby is taking it personally, internalizing someone else's failure as his own. And when Robby finally voices the real fear — that the ED is a "s–t show" he can't leave behind — Dana cuts to the heart of it: The place doesn't belong to him. It never has. It survived before him, it will survive after him, and whatever he's carrying isn't really about Langdon at all.