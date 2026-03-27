The Pitt Recap: The 5 Biggest Moments From Season 2, Episode 12
Mom and Dad are fighting, and I don't like it.
It's a new dynamic for "The Pitt" to see the ED's two anchors lock horns. But that's what plays out in Season 2, Episode 12, as Robby struggles with whether to stay or go, and Dana is forced to reckon with repressed trauma in the wake of Emma's attack, all while fearing Robby may be a danger to himself.
They're both deeply damaged in their own ways, and neither wants to hear the other say it out loud.
Earlier in the day, it was Robby who first acknowledged that Dana was a bit "punchy." "Punchy's my new baseline," she replied. "If anyone even looks at me funny, I'm taking them out, going right for the eyes." And when Curtis locks Emma in a chokehold, Dana does, in fact, go for the eyes — or at least that's what's inferred by his bloody nose. (There's no way he actually slipped.)
We already saw the PTMC charge nurse's Mama Bear instincts kick in in Episode 6, when a frustrated patient on a gurney grabbed Emma's arm in an attempt to be seen sooner. Evans got in his face, warning that assaulting a health care worker could result in a hefty fine. She was clearly triggered by what she experienced in Season 1 at the hands of Doug Driscoll, but as she later told Langdon, she ultimately decided against pressing charges.
What we didn't know is that she'd also been carrying around a syringe of Versed like it was pepper spray. And when confronting Curtis isn't enough, she injects Emma's attacker without a direct order from an attending to break her protege free.
Robby reminds Dana that "if you gave that guy a serious injury with force inflicted from a sedative you are not licensed to prescribe," it could end poorly for her, but she's unfazed. Instead, she points out the hypocrisy at play: "If anyone else uses force to stop an assault, they're a hero. But if a nurse does it, we're punished." That said, she knows she messed up, as evidenced by a moment alone in the bathroom where she drops an expletive, buries her face in her hands, and kicks the wall behind her.
She and Robby pick up their conversation shortly thereafter. She tells him she's "tired of this s–t," while also pointing out that this is the second time Emma has been attacked.
Robby, in turn, tells Dana he's worried about her. "You are not yourself today," he says, to which Dana replies, "That makes two of us, then."
She continues, "Sometimes, it's like you're just tempting death because you don't give a s–t anymore. It's not just about the motorcycle, it's about the whole damn thing. Robby, you're actually telling people that you're going to a place called Smash My Head In." (Even Duke senses something's up with Robby, asking why he's jonesing to start his ride tonight.)
Their conversation picks up again outside in the ambulance bay, where Dana is mid-cigarette. (So much for quitting.) Robby clocks what she's been carrying, deducing that the vial of Versed was originally drawn up for Doug Driscoll and has been in her pocket ever since. Dana doesn't deny it or apologize for using it, either, arguing that her actions ensured Emma would make it home in one piece.
But Robby isn't focused on outcomes, he's focused on judgment. He insists he's trying to protect her, especially with him preparing to leave, but Dana calls out the double standard, accusing him of holding everyone else to a different bar than he holds himself.
That's when the conversation shifts. What starts as a disagreement about Dana's actions turns into something much bigger: Robby's inability to let go. He rattles off everything going wrong around him — Samira missing a triple-A, Mel and Ellis tied up in a deposition, McKay treating patients in the park, and, of course, Langdon — and admits he doesn't trust the place to function without him.
Dana pushes back hard. Langdon made a mistake, she argues, but he's also saved lives. More to the point, Robby is taking it personally, internalizing someone else's failure as his own. And when Robby finally voices the real fear — that the ED is a "s–t show" he can't leave behind — Dana cuts to the heart of it: The place doesn't belong to him. It never has. It survived before him, it will survive after him, and whatever he's carrying isn't really about Langdon at all.
Dana Isn't the Only One Worried About Robby
It's clear Robby is heading down a path he may not come back from. Abbot sees it. Dana sees it. Duke sees it. And so does Cassie.
His "goodbye parade" continues when he crosses paths with McKay. "In a previous life, I had a lot of friends who liked to see how close the edge was, as if it was a challenge they were called to meet," she tells him. "Trouble is, they all inevitably found it."
Robby plays dumb, as if he doesn't know exactly why she's saying this. She presses, noting she's picking up on a "weird vibe" from him, but he brushes it off: "Yeah, well, it's been a weird day," he says, walking away.
Robby Has a Pitch for 'Slow-Mo'
When we first met Dr. Samira Mohan, she was introduced as an excellent physician who struggled with pacing, a trait that earned her the nickname "Slow-Mo." But it's her precision and attention to detail when it comes to patient care that make her such a good doctor and help her connect with elderly patients.
Dr. Al-Hashimi noticed it earlier this season, suggesting Samira consider a geriatrics elective if she opts to forego her partnership-track position in New Jersey and remain at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center after completing her residency. And after Samira treats Frieda and Eddie Cohen (Christine Avila and "Law & Order: SVU" alum Dann Florek), Robby echoes that sentiment, suggesting she'd be a natural fit in geriatrics. "It's as much of an art as a science, and there's usually an opening," he says. "And you seem to have a predisposition to the pace."
From the look on her face, that last part stings. But that doesn't necessarily make it a bad idea, and now she has two attendings in her ear about it.
Al-Hashimi Turns on Langdon
When Langdon and Santos had it out in Season 2, Episode 11, Al-Hashimi was standing within earshot, but we didn't know for certain whether she heard that Langdon stole drugs. That's something she wasn't privy to when she previously applauded his recovery and entry into the physician's health program in Episode 4.
As we learn this week, she didn't hear any specifics. But when she convenes Robby to tell him she's going to recommend that the ED have two attendings on shift at all times moving forward, she notes that she saw Langdon and Santos "having it out like it was fight night." That's when Robby fills in the blanks, explaining that the tension stems from Santos being the one who turned Langdon in for taking meds and revealing his benzo addiction.
"Was he stealing drugs from the ED?" an exasperated Al-Hashimi asks. But Robby deflects: "This ED is the best of the best and I would put it up against any emergency department in the country, and it is going to be yours to f–k up, so don't f–k it up."
From that point forward, Al-Hashimi's shift in demeanor is apparent whenever she's in a trauma with Langdon. When he offers an answer to one of her questions, she glibly replies that she was asking Javadi, not him. Langdon notices it, too, even if he doesn't confront her head-on.
Santos Steals a Scalpel
Robby, in one of his final exchanges with Santos this week, cites his desire for everyone to see the trauma counselor in his absence — rich, coming from him! As audiences know, Santos is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, and everyone who worked the mass-casualty event late in Season 1 was encouraged to speak with a professional. But as we learned early in Season 2, Santos had been avoiding it.
Then, in Season 2, Episode 7, a trip to the bathroom revealed she has a history of cutting — something series creator R. Scott Gemmill previously confirmed to TVLine was not entirely in the past.
As we jump ahead to Season 2, Episode 12, we see Santos take a scalpel from a suture cart and quickly slip it into her pants pocket once Whitaker turns the corner, suggesting not even her roommate is aware of her tendency toward self-harm. And it's here that Santos (reluctantly) opens up about what's really been bothering her. "It was literally my first day of being a doctor, and Langdon gaslit me and made me question my skills over and over, and it has taken me a long time to feel like I belong here," she says.
Now that he's back, she adds, she doesn't even care that he was an addict — she cares that he was "a f–king a–hole," frustrated that no one else seems to remember it. "Everyone here talks about community and family, all while they throw you under the bus."
The frustration extends beyond Langdon. Santos notes that Robby was the one attending who actually saw through the "bulls–t," only for him to now leave on what she derisively frames as a "grand ego-death spirit quest," while "Robo-Doc over there," referring to Al-Hashimi, "shoots me in the proverbial d–k."
Whitaker tries to ground her, pointing out that Garcia is in her corner, but Santos brushes that off, too, reducing their relationship to something purely physical ("I'm her stress relief squeeze toy — or was") and even suggesting Garcia and Langdon would make a good match.
And when the conversation shifts to Whitaker agreeing to housesit for Robby without telling her, it becomes clear this isn't just about Langdon or even work. Whitaker offers to stay, but only if she admits she actually wants him there.
She can't. Instead, she masks it with a cutting remark, calling Huckleberry "F–kleberry" and telling him to enjoy Robby's plants. (Javadi, watching nearby, can't help but enjoy the moment.)
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