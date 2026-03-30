Rooster Runs Wild: Director Zach Braff Breaks Down Greg's Night Out In Episode 4 — And Working With John C. McGinley Across Two Shows

TVLINE | You get to direct Steve Carell playing one of my favorite versions of a Steve Carell character: tapping into an unexpected confidence. It reminded me a bit of Cal in "Crazy, Stupid, Love.," when he embraces his inner ladies' man. Here, Greg is also exploring what it'd be like to live a bit more like Rooster as he spends a night out with Tommy and his friends. What was most fun about helping him unlock that on screen?

With Steve, it's sort of like just get out of his way. I create an environment where everyone knows there's no wrong answer. This is something I do on all the shows I direct — create an environment where everyone knows there's no wrong answer. It doesn't matter if you're Steve Carell or a day player. Try something. If it's too broad or weird, we won't use it.

When you create that sort of safety net, people are way more willing to try stuff. And I think in that frat party, you've got Steve Carell, one of the greatest comedians working today, alongside kids whose first show this is. The kid with the penis drawn on his forehead is 18 years old. I think this is his first job. So you've got such a mix of experience and ability, and then like 100 background players.

It was a lot. It was a big thing for a new show to take on. But I think Steve was just incredible. And I think it all builds to that sweet conversation between him and Tommy. I kept steering him toward having an epiphany — when he assumes he's going to be the one giving advice, and he's still trying to find his footing as a teacher and mentor. He doesn't really know yet. Then here's this kid who works in the local diner giving him the advice that — like, "hey, why can't you start over in college, too?" I just think it's so sweet.