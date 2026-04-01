Marvel's First Live-Action Thor Also Starred In A Hit TV Show
Long before Chris Hemsworth picked up Thor's mighty hammer, Mjölnir, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first live-action Thor made his debut in a 1988 TV movie. "The Incredible Hulk Returns" continued the television series "The Incredible Hulk," starring Lou Ferrigno and Bill Bixby as the Hulk and David (not Bruce) Banner, respectively. In the film, Marvel's jade giant crosses paths with Banner's former student, Donald Blake, who comes into possession of Thor's hammer. By speaking the name of Odin, Blake is able to summon Thor, portrayed by "The Hughleys" star Eric Allan Kramer.
"The Hughleys" ran from 1998 to 2002, initially on ABC and then on UPN. Created by D.L. Hughley and Matt Wickline, the sitcom starred Hughley as Darryl Hughley and followed him and his family after they relocated from an inner city neighborhood to a predominantly white suburb. Kramer appeared on the series as Dave Rogers, a central character and one of Darryl's new neighbors and close friends, alongside his wife Sally (Marietta DePrima). A down-to-earth sporting goods store owner, Dave was a world away from Kramer's Marvel role.
"The Incredible Hulk Returns" was reportedly intended to serve as a backdoor pilot for a Thor-focused TV series, though it never moved forward. Instead, Kramer's lone appearance as Thor offered an unusual early take on the character that may surprise MCU fans.
How The Incredible Hulk Returns reimagined Thor
"The Incredible Hulk" had already reimagined the Hulk's origin, with the series' Banner attempting to "tap into the hidden strengths that all humans have," rather than being subject to the effects of a gamma bomb. However, "The Incredible Hulk Returns" took an even more radical approach to Thor. For one thing, this version of Thor was not an Asgardian god. Despite referring to himself as a "son of Odin," he was depicted as a long-dead Viking who had been banished from Valhalla as punishment for his arrogance and forced to serve Donald Blake (Steve Levitt), who discovered his warhammer.
Although the resurrected Thor was superhumanly strong, he lacked powers like flight and control over the weather. His hammer — never named Mjölnir in the film — still proved to be a powerful weapon in combat. Blake could summon Thor using the hammer, which in this iteration could be lifted by anyone, not just the "worthy," and the two existed as separate characters. While Blake has been largely absent from the MCU, aside from a brief reference in 2011's "Thor," he was originally Thor's human alter ego in the comics.
"The Incredible Hulk Returns" also marked the first appearance of another Marvel superhero, or any supernatural elements beyond the Hulk himself, in the world of the "Incredible Hulk" TV series. This continued in 1989's "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk," which featured Rex Smith as Daredevil and John Rhys-Davies as Wilson Fisk.