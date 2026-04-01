Marvel's First Live-Action Thor Also Starred In A Hit TV Show

Long before Chris Hemsworth picked up Thor's mighty hammer, Mjölnir, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first live-action Thor made his debut in a 1988 TV movie. "The Incredible Hulk Returns" continued the television series "The Incredible Hulk," starring Lou Ferrigno and Bill Bixby as the Hulk and David (not Bruce) Banner, respectively. In the film, Marvel's jade giant crosses paths with Banner's former student, Donald Blake, who comes into possession of Thor's hammer. By speaking the name of Odin, Blake is able to summon Thor, portrayed by "The Hughleys" star Eric Allan Kramer.

"The Hughleys" ran from 1998 to 2002, initially on ABC and then on UPN. Created by D.L. Hughley and Matt Wickline, the sitcom starred Hughley as Darryl Hughley and followed him and his family after they relocated from an inner city neighborhood to a predominantly white suburb. Kramer appeared on the series as Dave Rogers, a central character and one of Darryl's new neighbors and close friends, alongside his wife Sally (Marietta DePrima). A down-to-earth sporting goods store owner, Dave was a world away from Kramer's Marvel role.

"The Incredible Hulk Returns" was reportedly intended to serve as a backdoor pilot for a Thor-focused TV series, though it never moved forward. Instead, Kramer's lone appearance as Thor offered an unusual early take on the character that may surprise MCU fans.