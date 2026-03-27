Talamasca: The Secret Order Canceled After One Season At AMC
Anne Rice's Immortal Universe just got a little smaller.
AMC has canceled "Talamasca: The Secret Order" after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. (Variety first reported the news.) The supernatural thriller — which centered on a secret society that works to maintain balance between the mortal world and the world of vampires, witches, and demons — was an extension of Rice's novels that inspired fellow AMC series "Interview With the Vampire" and "Mayfair Witches." ("Interview With the Vampire" returns for Season 3 in June, with "Mayfair Witches" already renewed for a third season.)
"While we are not proceeding with another season of 'Talamasca: The Secret Order,' we are proud of the series and grateful for the efforts of everyone involved," an AMC spokesperson said in a statement. "The Talamasca has a storied place within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and we expect to see at least some of these characters, and the organization itself, in future expressions of the franchise."
Talamasca mixed new characters with Anne Rice favorites
"Talamasca" starred Nicholas Denton ("Dangerous Liaisons") as Guy, a psychic who learns he's being tracked by the secret society known as the Talamasca. "Downton Abbey" veteran Elizabeth McGovern played Helen, the head of the Talamasca's New York Motherhouse, with William Fichtner ("Mom") as vampire Jasper, who had taken control of the London Motherhouse. Celine Buckens played the strong-willed Doris, with Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Talamasca agent Olive and Jason Schwartzman as charming vampire Burton. Plus, "Interview With the Vampire" cast members Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Raglan James) reprised their "Vampire" roles in Season 1.
"Talamasca" debuted on AMC in October, with its six-episode freshman season wrapping up a month later. (Check out our finale post mortem with co-showrunners John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty.) Are you already mourning the loss of "Talamasca: The Secret Order"? Give us your reaction to the cancellation news in a comment below.