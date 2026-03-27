Talamasca: The Secret Order Canceled After One Season At AMC

Anne Rice's Immortal Universe just got a little smaller.

AMC has canceled "Talamasca: The Secret Order" after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. (Variety first reported the news.) The supernatural thriller — which centered on a secret society that works to maintain balance between the mortal world and the world of vampires, witches, and demons — was an extension of Rice's novels that inspired fellow AMC series "Interview With the Vampire" and "Mayfair Witches." ("Interview With the Vampire" returns for Season 3 in June, with "Mayfair Witches" already renewed for a third season.)

"While we are not proceeding with another season of 'Talamasca: The Secret Order,' we are proud of the series and grateful for the efforts of everyone involved," an AMC spokesperson said in a statement. "The Talamasca has a storied place within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and we expect to see at least some of these characters, and the organization itself, in future expressions of the franchise."