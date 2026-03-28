Beauty In Black's Taylor Polidore Williams Breaks Down 'Satisfying' Season 2 Finale Twists — Grade It!
If you've finished your binge of "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" Season 2 — and there's a good chance you have, as the show has remained in Netflix's Top 10 since it returned last week — your head is likely spinning with possibilities about what's going to happen next.
The drama's second season ends with the return of Horace, who conspired with Kimmie and Mallory to turn the tables on the rest of the Bellarie family. "This is chess, and you're still playing checkers," Horace said at the end of the finale, cuing the arrival of the feds. "Checkmate, motherf***er. Welcome to prison." We're left with Roy, Jules, Charlies, Olivia, and Norman quaking in their cell-bound boots, while Horace, Kimmie, Mallory and Varney exit the boardroom.
Looking ahead to the third (and sadly final) season of "Beauty in Black," star Taylor Polidore Williams predicts that "Roy is going to have the hardest time behind bars," she tells TVLine. "He's so explosive, he's such a hothead. And, honestly, he has a little bit of a drug dependency issue. It might be a lot for him to be in prison."
On the flip side, Williams imagines that Olivia "is going to run the prison," telling us, "she's going to start a new empire in there."
Beauty in Black revealed more about Kimmie's traumatic past in Season 2 Part 2
And let's not overlook one of the biggest twists of "Beauty in Black" yet: Kimmie and Mallory are working... together?
"I felt like they would either have to become the fiercest enemies or they would have to come together," Taylor Polidore Williams tells TVLine. "That's what I figured from the beginning. I love women coming together, but I don't know if we can trust that relationship."
Kimmie and Mallory's alliance may be temporary, but at least it gave us a moment we'll never forget: Jules, Mallory, and Rain teaming up to give Roy a proper beatdown in his office.
"That was one of the most satisfying parts of the season, I think," Williams says with a laugh.
Mallory also did some digging into Kimmie's past, revealing traumas of which neither the audience nor Williams were previously aware. As a fellow foster kid, Mallory seemed — dare we say — sympathetic to the assaults and other obstacles Kimmie endured in her childhood? Either way, Williams appreciates having more of Kimmie's backstory to work with.
"I did not know those specific things, but I knew that she had been through a lot of trauma just because of how she acts," Williams says. "I was really glad to learn this about her. As an actor, I'm always curious about who this person is, which informs why they do the things they do. So it was nice to learn a little bit more about about that girl. I had filled in some of those gaps myself, but it was refreshing to have the concrete evidence of where she comes from."
You tell us: Was Season 2 Part 2 of "Beauty in Black" worth the wait? And what are your hopes for Season 3? Grade the latest batch of episodes in our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review. Which Bellarie family member are you most excited to see behind bars?