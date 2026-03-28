Beauty In Black's Taylor Polidore Williams Breaks Down 'Satisfying' Season 2 Finale Twists — Grade It!

And let's not overlook one of the biggest twists of "Beauty in Black" yet: Kimmie and Mallory are working... together?

"I felt like they would either have to become the fiercest enemies or they would have to come together," Taylor Polidore Williams tells TVLine. "That's what I figured from the beginning. I love women coming together, but I don't know if we can trust that relationship."

Kimmie and Mallory's alliance may be temporary, but at least it gave us a moment we'll never forget: Jules, Mallory, and Rain teaming up to give Roy a proper beatdown in his office.

"That was one of the most satisfying parts of the season, I think," Williams says with a laugh.

Mallory also did some digging into Kimmie's past, revealing traumas of which neither the audience nor Williams were previously aware. As a fellow foster kid, Mallory seemed — dare we say — sympathetic to the assaults and other obstacles Kimmie endured in her childhood? Either way, Williams appreciates having more of Kimmie's backstory to work with.

"I did not know those specific things, but I knew that she had been through a lot of trauma just because of how she acts," Williams says. "I was really glad to learn this about her. As an actor, I'm always curious about who this person is, which informs why they do the things they do. So it was nice to learn a little bit more about about that girl. I had filled in some of those gaps myself, but it was refreshing to have the concrete evidence of where she comes from."

You tell us: Was Season 2 Part 2 of "Beauty in Black" worth the wait? And what are your hopes for Season 3? Grade the latest batch of episodes in our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review. Which Bellarie family member are you most excited to see behind bars?