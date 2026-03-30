Boston Blue First Look: Baez Is In Tears During Reunion With Danny — Should Blue Bloods Fans Worry?

Danny Reagan's latest reunion with his girlfriend, Maria Baez, is taking an emotional turn — and it doesn't look like a happy one.

Newly released photos from the Friday, April 17 episode of CBS' "Boston Blue" offer a first look at Marisa Ramirez's return — her first since Danny and Baez tabled a conversation about the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship. In the interim, Danny has officially begun his transfer from the NYPD to the BPD... so what happens now?

Per the official logline, "When a Brooklyn homicide leads to a dangerous cross-city case, Danny and Lena reunite with Danny's former NYPD partner to uncover the truth and protect a vulnerable victim." That suggests any long-overdue discussion will likely be put on hold until the case is closed — but once it is, they'll have to get serious about what they want moving forward... and whether either of them is willing to give something up to keep their romance alive.