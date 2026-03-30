Boston Blue First Look: Baez Is In Tears During Reunion With Danny — Should Blue Bloods Fans Worry?
Danny Reagan's latest reunion with his girlfriend, Maria Baez, is taking an emotional turn — and it doesn't look like a happy one.
Newly released photos from the Friday, April 17 episode of CBS' "Boston Blue" offer a first look at Marisa Ramirez's return — her first since Danny and Baez tabled a conversation about the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship. In the interim, Danny has officially begun his transfer from the NYPD to the BPD... so what happens now?
Per the official logline, "When a Brooklyn homicide leads to a dangerous cross-city case, Danny and Lena reunite with Danny's former NYPD partner to uncover the truth and protect a vulnerable victim." That suggests any long-overdue discussion will likely be put on hold until the case is closed — but once it is, they'll have to get serious about what they want moving forward... and whether either of them is willing to give something up to keep their romance alive.
'They're Trying to Make It Work'
In the photos above, Danny and Baez are locked in an intense conversation, with Baez visibly in tears.
"I would just say that we left them in a spot where they're trying to make it work," co-creator Brandon Sonnier previously told TVLine. "Their partnership is as strong as it ever was. Their romantic relationship, however, has the ups and downs of any long-distance relationship."
"There are lots of old feelings that are resurfaced," Sonnier added, noting that both the Baez storyline and upcoming appearances from Danny's family (including Henry and Erin) will explore just how difficult it is to maintain ties to New York after starting over in a new city.
Keep scrolling to see additional photos from Season 1, Episode 15, "For Those Who Weren't Heard," then leave a comment with your reactions.
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