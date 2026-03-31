Cape Fear: Javier Bardem Terrorizes Amy Adams In First Teaser For Apple TV Thriller

Thirty years after it last hit the big screen, "Cape Fear" is just as terrifying as ever, based on the first teaser for Apple TV's new adaptation.

The teaser — which you can watch above — introduces Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson as Anna and Tom, a pair of married attorneys living an idyllic life, with Anna wondering: "Do we deserve all this?" Well, one person thinks they do not: convicted killer Max Cady, played by Javier Bardem, who was put behind bars by the married pair. But now Max is out of prison... and he's looking for a little payback.

"I had a good life once, too," Max reminds Anna when he encounters her again as a free man — and Anna's blood seems to run cold as soon as she catches sight of Max. He's intent on enforcing his own code of justice, and things soon get dark... and bloody. "He's coming after my family," Anna pleads as we see quick cuts of graphic violence, with Max repeating an ominous refrain: "You deserve this."