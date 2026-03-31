Cape Fear: Javier Bardem Terrorizes Amy Adams In First Teaser For Apple TV Thriller
Thirty years after it last hit the big screen, "Cape Fear" is just as terrifying as ever, based on the first teaser for Apple TV's new adaptation.
The teaser — which you can watch above — introduces Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson as Anna and Tom, a pair of married attorneys living an idyllic life, with Anna wondering: "Do we deserve all this?" Well, one person thinks they do not: convicted killer Max Cady, played by Javier Bardem, who was put behind bars by the married pair. But now Max is out of prison... and he's looking for a little payback.
"I had a good life once, too," Max reminds Anna when he encounters her again as a free man — and Anna's blood seems to run cold as soon as she catches sight of Max. He's intent on enforcing his own code of justice, and things soon get dark... and bloody. "He's coming after my family," Anna pleads as we see quick cuts of graphic violence, with Max repeating an ominous refrain: "You deserve this."
Apple TV's Cape Fear is inspired by a Martin Scorsese classic
"Cape Fear" — premiering Friday, June 5 on Apple TV with the first two episodes — draws inspiration from the 1991 Martin Scorsese film of the same name, which starred Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Robert De Niro, and Juliette Lewis. ("Cape Fear" originated as a 1962 film starring Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum, based on the novel "The Executioners.") Scorsese returns here as an executive producer, along with Steven Spielberg. Nick Antosca ("The Act") will serve as writer and showrunner.
The official logline reads: "A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna and Tom Bowden when Max Cady, the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance."
Along with Bardem, Adams, and Wilson, the cast includes CCH Pounder, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Jamie Hector, Malia Pyles, and Anna Baryshnikov. Press PLAY above to get a first look, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?