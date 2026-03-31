American Idol Shocker: Top 12 Results Held After 'Unprecedented' Voting Response Raises 'Accuracy' Concerns
For a night themed around "Songs of Faith," the March 30 episode of "American Idol" sure did kick off on a low note.
With viewers' votes finally in play, the two-hour broadcast began with Ryan Seacrest unceremoniously eliminating six contestants, including several of our favorites. In the blink of an eye, we said goodbye to Kutter Bradley, Ruby Rae, Madison Moon, Makiyah, Genevieve Heyward, and Abayomi. Actually, we didn't really say goodbye. Seacrest practically shooed them offstage with a squirt bottle like a herd of cats. (Admit it, at least one of those took you by surprise.)
That left 14 contestants to sing this week, as viewers voted in real time for the Top 12, which was revealed at the end of the night... or at least it was supposed to be. In the episode's final moments, Seacrest announced that an "unprecedented" number of votes came in this week, so for the first time in "Idol" history, they're holding the announcement of the eliminations until the next episode. The judges, the contestants, the audience — everyone was stunned. It was a moment.
Prior to this shocking development, the remaining 14 singers — Jordan McCullough, Lucas Leon, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, Hannah Harper, Rae, Jake Thistle, Brooks, Daniel Stallworth, Chris Tungseth, Jesse Findling, Julian Kalel, Kyndal Inskeep, and Philmon Lee — took to the mic to perform inspirational songs, religious or otherwise.
The judges also got in on the action this week; Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan opened the show with a duet of The Commodores' "Jesus Is Love," and Carrie Underwood closed things out with her second annual performance of "How Great Thou Art" alongside several former "Idol" finalists.
Read on for a breakdown of Monday's performances, including our grades for each, then vote for the contestants you'd like to see again next week. (The show is supposed to end with the Top 11 reveal next week, so we're sticking with that, barring another twist.) When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode's shocking ending.
Keyla Richardson
Dedicating the big moment to her son Drew, Keyla Richardson kicked off the night with a powerful performance of Elevation Worship & Maverick City's "Jira," with her baby boy mouthing along from the audience. We were getting April O'Neil vibes from that all-yellow ensemble, but the song itself was pure inspiration. As always, Richardson was at her best when she allowed herself to get fully lost in the spirit of the music. It brought us legitimate joy to see Richardson standing (and strutting) in her power on that stage. You can tell how grateful she is to still be in the competition, but make no mistake, she earned her spot in the Top 14. She really set the bar high for the rest of the night.
TVLine's grade: "A-"
Jesse Findling
With tears in his eyes and his hands raised to the heavens, Jesse Findling handled Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road" with confidence and strength. It wasn't the most exciting performance, but it was solid, and we're pretty forgiving on the season's first live night. And even though Carrie Underwood famously performed the song during her time as an "Idol" contestant, she commended Findling for making the tune his own. We also echo Lionel Richie's compliment about the purity of Findling's voice, adding warmth to the list of reasons we love to listen to him.
TVLine's grade: "B+"
Lucas Leon
First of all, why are we just noticing how much Lucas Leon looks like a younger version of Michael Bublé? Baby Bublé might have to become a thing. But enough about his looks, let's talk about how Leon sounded this week. Brandon Lake's "Gratitude" was a perfect fit for his slightly grittier voice, leaving us feeling like we were at a straight-up Christian rock concert. You know, typical Monday stuff. Carrie Underwood claimed to have detected nerves from Leon, but we can't say the same; especially with his guitar in hand, the 18-year-old rocker was fully in his element. Even if he hadn't missed his senior prom, he earned that crown Seacrest gave him.
TVLine's grade: "A-"
Daniel Stallworth
We know Daniel Stallworth teaches music at an elementary school, but can we at least get on the waitlist for one of his classes? His high-energy performance of Blessing Offor's "Brighter Days" was certainly a good commercial for his teaching abilities, down to that blessed run that got the audience on its feet. Speaking of the audience, he had them in the palm of his hand the entire time, elevating the performance with a bit of showmanship. We also thank Stallworth for choosing a more fun, up tempo song, because by the nature of the category, this night could feel like a long one.
TVLine's grade: "A-"
Philmon Lee
The first non-religious song of the night came courtesy of this former insurance salesman, who took the stage for a strong, soulful rendition on Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man." Confidently sitting, then confidently standing, Philmon Lee crushed his first live performance. The emotion, the belting, the growling — Lee was fully in his element, and it was easily the best performance of the night up to this point. And the judges took notice, with Carrie Underwood telling Lee, "This is your moment."
TVLine's grade: "A"
Rae
The "American Idol" superfan finally got to live out her live-show fantasy this week, and we'd say she lived it to the fullest. Her take on Patty Griffin's "Up to the Mountain" was fantastic — beautiful when it needed to be, followed by a series of unexpected musical punches to the face. Emotionally, it felt like she could have been singing about anything, but it was still a phenomenal showcase for what Rae is hoarding in her bag of musical tricks. We don't necessarily agree with Lionel Richie that it was to the level of "shut it down, take the prize home," but it was very, very good.
TVLine's grade: "A-"
Jake Thistle
Cool as a cucumber, Jake Thistle turned the tables this week, asking for us to have a little faith in him. And what better song to get the job done than — you guessed it — John Hiatt's "Have A Little Faith In Me." Here's the thing, though, we already have plenty of faith in Thistle after watching him progress thus far in the season, and it only grew after watching him crush it again this week. Our only complaint aligns with Lionel Richie's criticism; we wish the entire performance was as fired up as the second half. Thistle, who awkwardly drew Tom Cruise comparisons from Ryan Seacrest, feels like a seasoned performer rather than a contestant on a competition. If he can always bring his best, he's a force to be reckoned with.
TVLine's grade: "A-"
Braden Rumfelt
Braden Rumfelt has been the king of unexpected song choices this season (Alicia Keys? Rihanna?!), but that changed this week when he took to the stage with Brandon Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah." It felt very expected, and he was certainly comfortable in the genre. Carrie Underwood complimented him for trying some fun things towards the end, but if you ask us, we got way too lost in the sauce. We nodded in silent approval when Luke Bryan used the word "overwhelmed." And it brings us no pleasure to say that. Here's hoping he shows up with another curveball next week to remind us why we love him.
TVLine's grade: "B"
Julian Kalel
Now for something completely different! We weren't expecting to hear "Fix You" on "Songs of Faith" night, but leave it to Julian Kalel to surprise us. (For the record, it's a rare occasion that we're actually excited to hear Coldplay, but it was a nice break from the night's same old sound.) Guitar in hand, Kalel delivered a totally different, bolder take on the classic love song. It kept the emotion of the original, but it added a little oomph. You know, oomph? We're pretty sure that's the technical term. It wasn't particularly impressive, but it was enjoyable. Also, Lionel Richie telling Kalel that he needs to become more memorable makes us feel a lot better about overlooking him all season.
TVLine's grade: "B+"
Kyndal Inskeep
Because everybody knows that hymns sound better in cursive, Kyndal Inskeep brought us a reimagining of "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus" this week. (Sorry, make that blood of "Jee-shaush.") Anyway, Inskeep was feeling both the spirit and herself this time around, delivering another fully realized musical moment — no shoes needed! Whether this is your genre of music or not, there's no denying the artistry at work here. The more the song grew, the more Inskeep allowed herself to let go and (literally) let God. We were "in awe" watching her this week, right along with Carrie Underwood.
TVLine's grade: "A-"
Jordan McCullough
It's not every day that someone on "American Idol" performs a song better than the original artist, but we're pretty sure that's what happened on Monday with Philmon Lee, who had Carrie Underwood praising God with a jaw-dropping reimagining of Mercy Me's "I Can Only Imagine." He turned an otherwise hokey ballad into an explosive R&B experience we never wanted to end.
TVLine's grade: "A+"
Brooks
With a more universal message of inspiration, Brooks and his li'l mustache tackled John Lennon's "Imagine" this week, putting his unique voice to (mostly) good use. We're used to stand-out performances from Brooks, and while this song had plenty of highlights, it definitely wasn't our favorite. We're not sure what we'd attribute it to (nerves?), but Brooks didn't bring his A-game with this one. Ryan Seacrest, perhaps jokingly, said that Brooks had considered incorporating dance moves into this performance, but we can all be thankful he decided otherwise. He also gave Seacrest a pretty short answer before leaving the stage, so maybe it was just the pressure of the night. (Suddenly performing live in front of millions of people is a big deal, we'd imagine.)
TVLine's grade: "B+"
Hannah Harper
With her cowboy boots and smoky mountain sound, Hannah Harper came correct with an emotional performance of Chris Tomlin's "At the Cross (Love Ran Red)." Several of the contestants "took us to church" this week, but Harper's turn at the mic felt more like we were watching someone else praying, and it was lovely. (Creepy and voyeuristic, but lovely nonetheless.) Lionel Richie demanded more, but it's not exactly a song that goes AWF. We thought she did exactly what needed to be done with it, while still elevating it with the finely tuned instrument that is her voice.
TVLine's grade: "A-"
Chris Tungseth
This season's most majestic head of hair closed out the night with Cody Johnson's "By Your Grace." We knew Chris Tungseth was good based on what we've seen all season, but there was a surprising ease to his performance this week. We felt like we were in good hands with him throughout the song, and he showed us some really interesting new sides to him. Partially overwhelmed by the night overall, Carrie Underwood was in tears as she expressed how grateful she is to have him in the competition. Then Lionel Richie put a twist on an Underwood classic by declaring, "America, take the wheel!" That was fun.
TVLine's grade: "A-"