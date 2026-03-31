American Idol Shocker: Top 12 Results Held After 'Unprecedented' Voting Response Raises 'Accuracy' Concerns

For a night themed around "Songs of Faith," the March 30 episode of "American Idol" sure did kick off on a low note.

With viewers' votes finally in play, the two-hour broadcast began with Ryan Seacrest unceremoniously eliminating six contestants, including several of our favorites. In the blink of an eye, we said goodbye to Kutter Bradley, Ruby Rae, Madison Moon, Makiyah, Genevieve Heyward, and Abayomi. Actually, we didn't really say goodbye. Seacrest practically shooed them offstage with a squirt bottle like a herd of cats. (Admit it, at least one of those took you by surprise.)

That left 14 contestants to sing this week, as viewers voted in real time for the Top 12, which was revealed at the end of the night... or at least it was supposed to be. In the episode's final moments, Seacrest announced that an "unprecedented" number of votes came in this week, so for the first time in "Idol" history, they're holding the announcement of the eliminations until the next episode. The judges, the contestants, the audience — everyone was stunned. It was a moment.

Prior to this shocking development, the remaining 14 singers — Jordan McCullough, Lucas Leon, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, Hannah Harper, Rae, Jake Thistle, Brooks, Daniel Stallworth, Chris Tungseth, Jesse Findling, Julian Kalel, Kyndal Inskeep, and Philmon Lee — took to the mic to perform inspirational songs, religious or otherwise.

The judges also got in on the action this week; Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan opened the show with a duet of The Commodores' "Jesus Is Love," and Carrie Underwood closed things out with her second annual performance of "How Great Thou Art" alongside several former "Idol" finalists.

Read on for a breakdown of Monday's performances, including our grades for each, then vote for the contestants you'd like to see again next week. (The show is supposed to end with the Top 11 reveal next week, so we're sticking with that, barring another twist.) When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode's shocking ending.