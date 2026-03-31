The Voice: CeeLo Green, Michael Bublé Return For Season 29 Knockouts — Did Your Favorites Survive?

When we first heard that these two were facing off in a knockout, it almost didn't seem fair. (Couldn't we just keep them both?) But after watching them both perform, there was a clear winner, and John Legend made the right call.

You know who didn't come to play this week? Syd Millevoli, who came out swinging with a bombastic performance of Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me." Every belted note was like a punch in the face, and we deserved them all. There was so much power and emotion in her voice throughout, and that whistle tone moment at the end was incredible. There's no need to tell us — we're happy to say how much we love Millevoi. This was like a rollercoaster of which we never wanted to get off.

Don't get us wrong, Natasha Blaine certainly held her own with Toni Braxton's "Another Sad Love Song," but she just didn't grab us as quickly as Millevoi did. The vocals were there, but the emotions felt off, like she could have been singing about anything. Sure, Millevoi would have been a tough act for anyone to follow, but there was also only so much Blaine could do with this song. Do we blame it on Legend for choosing it? Was this... sabotage?

WINNER: Syd Millevoi (TVLine's grade: "A")

ELIMINATED: Natasha Blaine (TVLine's grade: "B+")