Age Of Attraction Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Prepare for more cringe: Netflix has renewed "Age of Attraction" for Season 2, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Hosted by "The Bachelor" alum Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy (who have an 18-year age gap themselves), the reality series throws age out the window as singles search for their soulmates without learning each other's ages until they've already caught feelings at a nature retreat. Only after a couple commits to moving in together can each partner reveal that ever-important "magic number," putting romantic connections to the test as participants navigate chemistry, life stages, and the question of whether love is truly ageless.

"We love concepts that are impossible to look away from and 'Age of Attraction' nailed that from day one," executive producers Jennifer O'Connell and Rebecca Quinn said in a statement. "It's messy, it's real, and that's what makes it fun to watch. Huge thanks to Netflix for embracing this dating experiment with us. The response has been incredible, and we're excited to push it even further in Season 2."

Season 1 of the Netflix series mainly followed six couples with age gaps ranging from 15 to 33 years. Only five couples made it to the March 25 finale, where four pairs pledged their commitment to staying together, while only one duo decided their age gap was too much to overcome, and they walked away from each other forever.

Are you looking forward to more "Age of Attraction"? Hit the comments with your reactions to the renewal news!