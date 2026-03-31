CIA: Who Is The Mole? A Look At Our Top Suspects

Someone inside the "CIA" is leaking prime intelligence, and it's up to FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman to catch the culprit in the act.

In the "FBI" spin-off's series premiere, Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) informed Bill that he'd be joining a fusion cell alongside the CIA. But that wasn't all. The Assistant Special Agent in Charge revealed that part of Bill's new job is to track down a mole that has burrowed him- or herself within the CIA's New York City operation. No pressure.

Now that we're more than halfway through Season 1 of "CIA" (the season finale, Episode 10, airs Monday, May 18 at 9/8c), we're taking a look at some of the top suspects we have in mind for this pesky mole character. And while, yes, Colin seems like a Jack Bauer-type of agent, one who's more than willing to go off-book or break the law in order to protect the greater good, he's been crossed off our list from the jump. Even Bill, after plenty of disagreements and bumps in the road with his new partner, seems to trust him enough. "There's a heart in there, somewhere, behind the walls," Bill told Jubal. (And let's be real: Making one of the show's leads a Big Bad? Doesn't feel very "CBS procedural," does it?)

So scroll down to view our list of potential evil-doers, then be sure to let us know who you think is the mole below!