CIA: Who Is The Mole? A Look At Our Top Suspects
Someone inside the "CIA" is leaking prime intelligence, and it's up to FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman to catch the culprit in the act.
In the "FBI" spin-off's series premiere, Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) informed Bill that he'd be joining a fusion cell alongside the CIA. But that wasn't all. The Assistant Special Agent in Charge revealed that part of Bill's new job is to track down a mole that has burrowed him- or herself within the CIA's New York City operation. No pressure.
Now that we're more than halfway through Season 1 of "CIA" (the season finale, Episode 10, airs Monday, May 18 at 9/8c), we're taking a look at some of the top suspects we have in mind for this pesky mole character. And while, yes, Colin seems like a Jack Bauer-type of agent, one who's more than willing to go off-book or break the law in order to protect the greater good, he's been crossed off our list from the jump. Even Bill, after plenty of disagreements and bumps in the road with his new partner, seems to trust him enough. "There's a heart in there, somewhere, behind the walls," Bill told Jubal. (And let's be real: Making one of the show's leads a Big Bad? Doesn't feel very "CBS procedural," does it?)
So scroll down to view our list of potential evil-doers, then be sure to let us know who you think is the mole below!
Sarah Lloyd
No bones about it, Colin's girlfriend is extremely high on our suspect list. Being a project manager at a subsidiary of global intelligence shop Pyramid Security certainly gives her access and the ability to be shady as all hell. As Jubal put it, "They've got tentacles that go just about everywhere, including some pretty dark crevices." Despite the fact that Sarah actually works for a non-governmental operation that doles out loans to underprivileged women, Bill told Jubal that he can't cross her off his list just yet — and neither can we!
Colin seems to have fallen hard for his new gal-pal, and as the couple gets closer and closer, the emotional stakes get higher and higher. What a bombshell it'd be for Colin's romantic relationship to not only blow up in his face, but to seriously impact the final moments of Season 1. Plus, if a mole can pull off her dastardly deeds right under his nose like that? It throws his whole "I'm an elite spy" vibe straight down the drain. Would he be able to live with himself if it turns out to be Sarah? How would it affect his job moving forward? Sounds like a whole lotta drama that's ripe for the picking.
Nikki Reynard
Speaking of people Colin is close to: Thoughts on Nikki? Remember how fired up Colin got after the Deputy Chief of Station landed in hot water in Hong Kong? His connection with her runs deep, and man, would that be one helluva twist. Sure, it would be the equivalent of FBI Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille turning to the dark side, but if this spin-off wants to make a big splash and differentiate itself from the flagship "FBI" series, having the boss lady go bad is one dynamite way to make a mark.
Plus, Nikki has proven herself to be an incredibly competent character whose political savvy is only equaled by her strategic brain. We also know that her digital Rolodex of contacts is robust and well-connected — she risked everything to save intelligence officer Eddie Montrose from China, solely based on the fact that he had her back in the past. And she has all sorts of high-ranking magistrates and assorted officials who could be willing to work with her in the shadows. So has she been turned against the United States somewhere throughout her career? Should we trust her? Jury's out.
Gina Gosian
If we learned anything from watching nine seasons of "24' (plus a TV movie!), it's that you should never implicitly trust every analyst that walks through the door. (We've been burned by a computer whiz before, Nina Myers.)
We'll admit, our evidence against Gina isn't as strong as the others, but wouldn't that make for a bigger and better surprise? She's proven to be excellent at her job — her insights and instincts have already helped Colin and Bill tremendously — plus, her technical prowess and unique perspective on cases have also gotten the team out of plenty of sticky situations. But is she hiding anything inside that computer terminal of hers? Does she have a hidden agenda? Or are we just being paranoid?
Who do you think is the mole?
Did we miss any potential baddies that have been top of your mind? Have you not eliminated Colin from your suspects list? Could it be someone's family member? A colleague from a past op we're not even privy to yet? Is it possible that we haven't even met the mole? And dare we say: Could it be someone from the FBI after all?!
Vote in our poll below, and if you think the mole is someone not listed above, hit the comments to give us a name and your reasoning.