The X-Files' Forgotten Spin-Off Series Deserved A Far Better Fate Than A Quick Cancellation

In the pilot of "The Lone Gunmen," there's a scene where the eponymous conspiracy theorists lament their newspaper's poor sales. They want their truths to reach a mass audience, but their stories only preach to the converted. It's also a fitting metaphor for "The Lone Gunmen," a TV spin-off that is mostly celebrated in cult circles after failing to match the widespread success of its parent series, "The X-Files."

Co-created by Chris Carter, Vince Gilligan, John Shiban, and Frank Spotnitz, the series centers on Ringo Langly (Dean Haglund), Melvin Frohike (Tom Braidwood), and John Fitzgerald Byers (Bruce Harwood). Operating from a dark, dingy, and cluttered workspace, they spend their days uncovering shady government plots and solving murder mysteries, often with comedic results.

Still, "The Lone Gunmen" could be disturbingly prescient at times. The pilot revolves around a deadly plot to crash a plane into the World Trade Center — an episode that aired in March 2001, just months before 9/11. Fox ultimately canceled "The Lone Gunmen" after 13 episodes, with Gilligan citing its move from Sundays to Friday nights as the main contributing factor behind the low ratings. That said, he still thinks highly of the show.