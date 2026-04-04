Columbo's Ill-Conceived Spinoff Starred A Future Fan-Favorite Star Trek Captain

In 1995, Kate Mulgrew made her debut as Captain Kathryn Janeway in "Star Trek: Voyager," but it wasn't her first brush with a major franchise. Sixteen years earlier, Mulgrew landed the title role in "Mrs. Columbo," the short-lived spin-off from "Columbo," one of the best detective shows ever made.

Peter Falk's iconic investigator often spoke about his wife, but she was never seen. When "Columbo" came to an end in 1978, NBC went forward with "Mrs. Columbo" and cast Mulgrew as Kate Columbo despite the nearly three-decade age gap between her and the man who was supposedly her husband. According to "Mrs. Columbo" producer David Levinson, Falk was upset about the implications of casting an actress in her 20s as Columbo's wife.

"It would have worked if we could have cast Maureen Stapleton. That's who everybody saw as Mrs. Columbo," Levinson shared during a 2016 interview with Classic TV History. "Peter [Falk] went berserk. He didn't like the idea of 'Mrs. Columbo' anyhow, but now it looks like he's Woody Allen — you know, that he's married to this girl who's young enough to be his daughter. Kate Mulgrew was a nice actor, but there was just no way to overcome the premise."

"Mrs. Columbo" debuted on NBC on February 26, 1979, for a short five-episode first season. By the time Season 2 debuted seven months later, Kate was no longer Mrs. Columbo.