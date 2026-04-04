Boston Blue Welcomes Blue Bloods' Len Cariou In Season 1, Episode 13 — What Brings Grandpa Reagan To Beantown?

Reagan family patriarch Henry arrives in Boston on Friday's "Boston Blue," ostensibly to catch up with old cop friends. But the true reason for the visit isn't revealed until the episode's final moments.

Len Cariou's beloved "Blue Bloods" character is first seen early in the hour, but his appearance takes a backseat to the case of the week, which sees Rev. Peters shot after being caught in the crossfire — not to worry, he pulls through — and the subsequent arrival of Mae's older sister Jill (played by Holly Robinson Peete). While sifting through family archives, Mae discovers that their mother, whom she believed had died in a car accident, actually died by suicide from a drug overdose. Jill was the one who found their mom unconscious on the floor, but Rev. Peters chose to shield Mae from the truth, and Jill went along with it. Mae is understandably hurt, telling Jill she'll need time to process this newfound reality.

So soon after receiving closure regarding the murder of her husband Ben — and even sooner after her father was gunned down outside his church — Mae is once again forced to reckon with profound loss, pouring salt in an old wound.