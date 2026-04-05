Why Seinfeld Got Rid Of Kramer's Dog And How That Changed Michael Richards' Character

Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) brought a manic goofiness to "Seinfeld" for its entire nine-season run, but the character's personality might have been much more subdued if not for an early production decision. In the pilot, Kramer appears with a large retriever named Ralph, who tackles George (Jason Alexander) onto Jerry's couch before scurrying off into the bathroom and never being seen again.

The dog was quickly written out after Larry David decided the logistical challenges of working with a large animal on set weren't worth it. Richards later discussed the decision in his memoir "Entrances and Exits," explaining that he intentionally modeled some of Kramer's behavior after Ralph. "If I can't have a dog, I'll be a dog! ... I'll play the guy as a dog coming into Jerry's apartment as playful, friendly dogs do, a dog spirit bounding through the door, sniffing, curious, wondering what's going on in here."

Richards did just that for the rest of the series, often bursting into Jerry's apartment with limbs flying in all directions before searching intently for a snack — just like an exuberant retriever.