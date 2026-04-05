C. Thomas Howell Performed Uncredited Stunts For A Hit '80s TV Series

Howell had some stunt experience before appearing on "Moonlighting," having worked under his father's guidance as a teenager, including on the 1980 film "Night of the Juggler." He has credited his rodeo upbringing and his father's stunt career with giving him early experience performing physical work on set. That said, his appearances on the detective series weren't part of a larger acting plan.

"My dad was the stunt coordinator of that show for the full run, and it was as simple as me showing up on the set, visiting him, and somebody saying, 'Hey, wouldn't it be funny if you were the busboy getting pushed around by Bruce and Cybill?'" he recalled to the A.V. Club. "Literally five minutes later, I'm wearing a waiter's uniform and having some fun with Bruce and clowning around for a few minutes."

Howell went on to build a steady film and television career, including his breakout role as Ponyboy Curtis in "The Outsiders," along with later appearances in series like "Criminal Minds," "Bosch," and "The Walking Dead."