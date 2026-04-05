C. Thomas Howell Performed Uncredited Stunts For A Hit '80s TV Series
C. Thomas Howell had two early 1980s hits in "E.T." and "The Outsiders" to launch his career, but a family connection landed him his first on-screen TV gig. His father, Chris, was one of the busiest stunt performers of the '70s and '80s and employed his teenage son while serving as the stunt coordinator on "Moonlighting." The Bruce Willis/Cybill Shepherd detective comedy debuted in 1985 and was canceled in 1989, and the younger Howell made uncredited appearances on the show as a stunt performer in Seasons 2 and 3.
With his father running the show, C. Thomas wasn't asked to jump off buildings or moving trains. His stunts were indoor falls where he was knocked over for a few moments – once by a restaurant kitchen door and once by a man running through the Blue Moon Detective Agency's mailroom.
C. Thomas Howell's Moonlighting appearances were unplanned
Howell had some stunt experience before appearing on "Moonlighting," having worked under his father's guidance as a teenager, including on the 1980 film "Night of the Juggler." He has credited his rodeo upbringing and his father's stunt career with giving him early experience performing physical work on set. That said, his appearances on the detective series weren't part of a larger acting plan.
"My dad was the stunt coordinator of that show for the full run, and it was as simple as me showing up on the set, visiting him, and somebody saying, 'Hey, wouldn't it be funny if you were the busboy getting pushed around by Bruce and Cybill?'" he recalled to the A.V. Club. "Literally five minutes later, I'm wearing a waiter's uniform and having some fun with Bruce and clowning around for a few minutes."
Howell went on to build a steady film and television career, including his breakout role as Ponyboy Curtis in "The Outsiders," along with later appearances in series like "Criminal Minds," "Bosch," and "The Walking Dead."