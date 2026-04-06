Connie Britton Unpacks 'Revolutionary' Rooster Role, Working With Steve Carell, And Reuniting With Spin City Boss Bill Lawrence

The woman who broke Greg Russo's heart reenters his life in Episode 5 of "Rooster," and she's played by a familiar face from the Bill Lawrence Cinematic Universe. Connie Britton reunites with the "Spin City" co-creator on the HBO comedy, guest-starring as Elizabeth, Greg's ex-wife and a wildly accomplished Ludlow alum whose arrival pours salt in wounds that clearly haven't healed.

Greg told Dylan in Episode 1 that he felt lonely throughout their 25-year marriage — that everyone always said Elizabeth was too good for him, and he'd come to believe it himself. We learn they haven't been in the same room in years because Greg couldn't bring himself to see her, and once they're reunited, it's easy to see why: Intentional or not, Elizabeth makes him feel small. When she tells Dylan that Greg ever only had two friends, he snaps back, claiming that he only had one by the end of their marriage because she slept with the other.

He says he was just "razzing" her, but she knows where his anger stems from. "Things weren't great when I blew us up, and I take responsibility for that," she admits, "and I also feel terrible that you were so lonely. But I have a big life and a career, and it's not like I was just going to give that up so that we could stare into each other's eyes all day."

Greg needed a partner who was more emotionally available and offered more physical affection — something Elizabeth couldn't provide. And it's not as though she's unaware of what she was (and was not) able to give. As she later tells their daughter Katie, "I've kind of always done whatever the hell makes me happy. Which doesn't always work for me, but that's mostly because I'm pretty selfish."

Greg and Elizabeth ultimately make amends, and Greg even extends an invitation to Thanksgiving — but then Katie inadvertently reveals that Greg still keeps a picture he took of Elizabeth on a trip to Italy, hanging on his living room wall. Elizabeth then makes an excuse to leave, and Greg admits to their daughter that he's still struggling with their divorce, five years later.

But we know this isn't the last we'll see of Elizabeth. Britton has signed on to recur, and the seeds have already been planted for her to one day, just maybe, succeed Walt as college president. Below, Britton talks about reuniting with Lawrence, along with the gravity of Elizabeth's introduction.