Sheriff Country's Matt Lauria Unpacks Fire Country Crossover Chaos — Plus, Grade It!

"Sheriff Country" star Matt Lauria promised an "epic" first-ever crossover with "Fire Country" — did Friday's big event live up to the hype?

Things kick off with a mysterious school bus explosion that causes the sheriff's office to fear a group of school children have met their tragic demise. They soon discover, however, that no one was on the bus at the time of the explosion, and this was no freak accident. There are footprints leading into the woods, and all they find aboard the vehicle are nine backpacks left.

What follows is a two-hour long manhunt that sees the "Sheriff Country" crew teaming up with the "Fire Country" team to track down the children and solve the crime. Sheriff Mickey partners with Sharon, and the two butt heads over their complicated history and the best way to serve the community while proceeding with the investigation.

They find out that the kidnapping is a ransom situation orchestrated by a local parent who recently went bankrupt. He hired a couple of criminals to carry out the attack, with the intention of extorting money from the country without actually hurting the children, but his goons have gone rogue and are threatening total destruction if they don't get paid $2.6 million.