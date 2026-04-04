Sheriff Country's Matt Lauria Unpacks Fire Country Crossover Chaos — Plus, Grade It!
"Sheriff Country" star Matt Lauria promised an "epic" first-ever crossover with "Fire Country" — did Friday's big event live up to the hype?
Things kick off with a mysterious school bus explosion that causes the sheriff's office to fear a group of school children have met their tragic demise. They soon discover, however, that no one was on the bus at the time of the explosion, and this was no freak accident. There are footprints leading into the woods, and all they find aboard the vehicle are nine backpacks left.
What follows is a two-hour long manhunt that sees the "Sheriff Country" crew teaming up with the "Fire Country" team to track down the children and solve the crime. Sheriff Mickey partners with Sharon, and the two butt heads over their complicated history and the best way to serve the community while proceeding with the investigation.
They find out that the kidnapping is a ransom situation orchestrated by a local parent who recently went bankrupt. He hired a couple of criminals to carry out the attack, with the intention of extorting money from the country without actually hurting the children, but his goons have gone rogue and are threatening total destruction if they don't get paid $2.6 million.
Edgewater narrowly avoids catastrophe
Meanwhile, Boone and Bode combine forces and follow their own leads on the kids' whereabouts. Their search brings them to a quarry, where they hear screams coming from some distant place under the ground. Just as Bode discovers a hidden latch door, presumably the entrance to whatever dungeon the kids are trapped in, Boone realizes the entire grounds is equipped with hidden explosives. A bomb goes off, and the men get thrown down the hatch as they try to take cover.
As the rest of the crew tries to figure out how to rescue all the victims trapped beneath them — now including Boone and Bode — Boone begins to suffer a claustrophobia-induced panic attack. With Bode's encouragement, he ultimately digs his way out of his downward spiral — while literally digging his way to safety, alerting the rest of the Edgewater responders to the exact location of the bunker. The children, Boone, and Bode all make it out alive, and Edgewater once again escapes total catastrophe.
Matt Lauria unpacks Bode's heroic rescue
When TVLine spoke with "Sheriff Country" star Matt Lauria, he said his character wasn't only propelled by the life-or-death stakes of the emergency; he was pushed to perform thanks to his rivalry with "Sheriff Country" firefighter Bode Leone and his history with losing a partner.
"The hardest part is, my body is revolting against my intention," Lauria said. "It was so far out of my control. But then there's also the other part of that that is the big challenge: the failure in the face of [Bode], who is my rival."
And there is an additional layer: Boone's former partner died by suicide after struggling with how to cope with the job's trauma. While trapped underground with Bode and a group of kids looking to him for help, Boone was able to find the strength to perform despite feeling "literally useless" after revealing his "soft underbelly," per Lauria.
By the time that Bode desperately asks Boone show up for him as a partner in this moment, everything changes for Boone. He's able to put mind over matter because, as Lauria described, the situation is now "a chance to right a wrong that has been haunting [him]."
What did you think of the first "Fire Country"/"Sheriff Country" crossover? Grade the two-hour event in the poll below, then sound off in the comments!