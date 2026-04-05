ER's Cast Was Given An Invaluable Acting Tip From M*A*S*H Star Alan Alda

For actors, advice from peers can be invaluable ... even when it starts sounding more like criticism. So, when a major talent told the cast of NBC's iconic medical drama "ER" about an important performance tradition, they paid attention.

"Alan Alda told us about something they had done on 'M*A*S*H.' They called it a gut check," star Noah Wyle remembered during a talk with the New York Times in a post-mortem oral history commemorating the end of "ER" in 2009. "Every Wednesday or Thursday the cast would have lunch in [executive producer] John Wells' office to screen that week's episode."

He explained that the cast would then nitpick and deeply analyze each other's performances, as per the tradition described by Alda, the iconic lead actor of "M*A*S*H" who did a five-episode stint on "ER" in 1999.

"Everyone took everyone else on. It could really get cruel if you hammed it up or took a moment to move your neck muscles or something," Wyle said, noting that it made him incorporate constant movement in his scenes. "You were never supposed to stop moving until you earned the moment. I didn't ever want it to be me. I was moving around like an alley cat."