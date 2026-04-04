Drag Race's Top 3 Ru-Vealed! Who Will Win Season 18? And Who *Should* Win?

Three queens remain after Friday's episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race," revealing which contestants will face off for the crown in the Season 18 finale on April 17. We can't wait to see how this turns out.

Fresh off Jane Don't's controversial elimination, this season's final challenge turned the queens into co-hosts of the eighth and ninth hour of everyone's favorite talk show "Good Morning, B*tches!" Myki Meeks and Darlene Mitchell crushed this one, effortlessly balancing snarky banter and bonkers humor, while Nini Coco and Juicy Love Dion's too-rehearsed approach left little room for fun and spontaneity.

Unsurprisingly, Myki and Darlene were both named the winners of this week's challenge, splitting the cash tip and guaranteeing their spots in the grand finale.

Not even a sickening turn from Nini on the runway could keep her from landing in the bottom two alongside Juicy, setting the stage for a lip sync battle to Chappell Roan's "Super Graphic Ultra Model Girl." Nini's tight-fitting dress, while still sickening, restricted her from turning this one out, while Juicy came prepared with a lime green two-piece underneath her gown. Juicy certainly kicked, flipped, and split the heck out of the lip sync, but as Myki pointed out in her confessional, Nini still managed to capture the "essence" of the song, despite her limited mobility.

In the end, the decision was Ru's to make, and she chose to keep Nini in the competition, sending an emotional Juicy sashaying away. This means that either Nini Coco, Myki Meeks, or Darlene Mitchell will be crowned the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 18 on April 17 (MTV, 8/7c).

Read on for a breakdown of the three remaining queens, along with our predictions for where they'll place in the finale. Then cast your vote for the contestant you think should win, as well as the contestant you predict will win. (They're not always the same!) When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 18 overall. Was this the Top 3 you predicted, or would you have swapped anyone out?