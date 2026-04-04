Drag Race's Top 3 Ru-Vealed! Who Will Win Season 18? And Who *Should* Win?
Three queens remain after Friday's episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race," revealing which contestants will face off for the crown in the Season 18 finale on April 17. We can't wait to see how this turns out.
Fresh off Jane Don't's controversial elimination, this season's final challenge turned the queens into co-hosts of the eighth and ninth hour of everyone's favorite talk show "Good Morning, B*tches!" Myki Meeks and Darlene Mitchell crushed this one, effortlessly balancing snarky banter and bonkers humor, while Nini Coco and Juicy Love Dion's too-rehearsed approach left little room for fun and spontaneity.
Unsurprisingly, Myki and Darlene were both named the winners of this week's challenge, splitting the cash tip and guaranteeing their spots in the grand finale.
Not even a sickening turn from Nini on the runway could keep her from landing in the bottom two alongside Juicy, setting the stage for a lip sync battle to Chappell Roan's "Super Graphic Ultra Model Girl." Nini's tight-fitting dress, while still sickening, restricted her from turning this one out, while Juicy came prepared with a lime green two-piece underneath her gown. Juicy certainly kicked, flipped, and split the heck out of the lip sync, but as Myki pointed out in her confessional, Nini still managed to capture the "essence" of the song, despite her limited mobility.
In the end, the decision was Ru's to make, and she chose to keep Nini in the competition, sending an emotional Juicy sashaying away. This means that either Nini Coco, Myki Meeks, or Darlene Mitchell will be crowned the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 18 on April 17 (MTV, 8/7c).
Read on for a breakdown of the three remaining queens, along with our predictions for where they'll place in the finale. Then cast your vote for the contestant you think should win, as well as the contestant you predict will win. (They're not always the same!) When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 18 overall. Was this the Top 3 you predicted, or would you have swapped anyone out?
Myki Meeks
We'll say it now: If the "Drag Race" finale ends with anyone other than Myki Meeks being named the winner of Season 18, we'll be shocked. Shocked. Not to reopen old wounds, but Jane Don't was the only other queen who was consistently performing at or above Myki's level. With Jane now out of the competition, we can't imagine Myki letting anyone else snatch the crown. And why should she? Myki has four challenge wins under her belt, more than either of her fellow finalists, and her legendary Drew Barrymore impression in the "Snatch Game of Love Island" permeated the pop culture zeitgeist. Myki only landed in the bottom once this season, and it had nothing to do with her performance in the competition; her fellow queens basically sabotaged her with low rankings in the Rate-A-Queen challenge. Still, Myki got the last laugh by crushing her lip sync and sending Ciara Myst packing. Come on, she's "Myki F***ing Meeks!"
Nini Coco
Nini Coco came out swinging this season, immediately becoming a queen to watch after gagging the judges with her design skills and slaying her first lip sync against Vita VonTesse Starr. Her second win came from her hysterical performance as Sir David Attenborough in "Snatch Game of Love Island," and she consistently delivered safe-but-strong appearances throughout the season. Yes, Nini has found herself in the bottom for the past two weeks, but the odds of that happening were much higher with so few queens left in the competition. She also used those opportunities to establish herself as this season's lip sync assassin, taking out both Jane Don't and Juicy Love Dion. (And she could barely even move during her face-off against Juicy. She won that thing through sheer "essence.") Nini's lip sync skills will serve her well in the finale, but we just don't see it all ending with the crown on her head; we predict that she'll be this season's runner-up.
Darlene Mitchell
And now we've come to Darlene Mitchell, the dark horse of "Drag Race" Season 18, someone we never would have expected to see in the finale — yet here she stands. Underestimated due to her looser, less polished approach to the competition, Darlene proved everyone wrong by winning the roast challenge, solidifying herself as a kooky queen to be reckoned with. Darlene has never landed in the bottom this season, so it's hard to predict how she'll fare in the lip sync smackdown for the crown, but we're having a hard time imagining her beating Nini Coco or Myki Meeks, both of whom have established themselves as fierce performers. Unless the judges' boundless for love for Darlene earns her a higher position, we predict a respectable third place finish for this lovable lummox. Banana!
Which queen would you like to see crowned? And which queen do you think will actually win? Cast your votes in our polls below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the Top 3 of Season 18.