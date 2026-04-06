Marshals Episode 6 Brings Back A Familiar Face From Yellowstone To Honor Monica's Memory

The April 5 episode of "Marshals" marked the one-year anniversary of Monica's death, eliciting strong emotions from Kayce and Tate, as well as the return of another familiar face from "Yellowstone."

Picking up directly after last week's cliffhanger, Kayce was on the hook for giving Hayley back to the traffickers, taking heat from both the reservation and from his own son. Thomas Rainwater accused Kayce of throwing their girls to the wolves, while Tate opted to hit below the belt: "So much for honoring mom by finding her." (The sass on that boy!) With Broken Rock's annual memorial ceremony fast approaching, the clock was ticking for Kayce to find those missing girls — and it was ticking loudly.

That desperation served Kayce well when the Marshals infiltrated a bar known to be frequented by the Iron Sentinels, kindly described by Belle as a "mafia on wheels." Tired of waiting for their targets to leave the bar unattended, Kayce went rogue, lighting their motorcycles on fire and drawing them out. This gave the other Marshals enough time to steal crucial data from a gang member's phone, leading them to an Iron Sentinels rally where they'd likely find the missing girls.

It took quite a bit of elbow grease — including a full biker-chick makeover for Belle, whose cover was blown by someone who recognized her as a Turek — but the girls were eventually found, and the entire group was able to attend the Broken Rock ceremony having finally given them closure.