Best Medicine Finale Sneak Peek: Martin's Season-Long Secret Is Exposed!

As "Best Medicine" approaches the end of its season, Glendon is out for blood.

Martin's childhood-bully-turned-adult-nemesis, played by Patch Darragh, pops up in Tuesday's Season 1 finale (Fox, 8/7c) with a chilling surprise for Dr. Best (Josh Charles). Glendon has been been poking around and asking questions, he gleefully informs Martin, and he knows that the physician has been relying on Elaine for blood draws for some time now.

"That's why you came here, isn't it?" Glendon says in the exclusive finale sneak peek above. "You have a thing about blood? Just can't handle it?" And, as those who've watched the show since it premiered know, he's right: Martin's recently developed a phobia of the red stuff, which ended his career as a surgeon in Boston and sent him running to become the town doctor of the coastal hamlet where he spent his youth.