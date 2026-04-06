Best Medicine Finale Sneak Peek: Martin's Season-Long Secret Is Exposed!
As "Best Medicine" approaches the end of its season, Glendon is out for blood.
Martin's childhood-bully-turned-adult-nemesis, played by Patch Darragh, pops up in Tuesday's Season 1 finale (Fox, 8/7c) with a chilling surprise for Dr. Best (Josh Charles). Glendon has been been poking around and asking questions, he gleefully informs Martin, and he knows that the physician has been relying on Elaine for blood draws for some time now.
"That's why you came here, isn't it?" Glendon says in the exclusive finale sneak peek above. "You have a thing about blood? Just can't handle it?" And, as those who've watched the show since it premiered know, he's right: Martin's recently developed a phobia of the red stuff, which ended his career as a surgeon in Boston and sent him running to become the town doctor of the coastal hamlet where he spent his youth.
Martin's ex arrives in town
The exchange comes shortly after Martin administers to a woman as she unexpectedly goes into quickly progressing labor in public. It's a big week for Port Wenn: In addition to the surprise birth, the citizens realize the truth about their Norwegian sister city, Martin's highly interested ex-girlfriend (played by "Happy Endings" alum Eliza Coupe) shows up, Al and Elaine have to figure out their future, and Louisa gets some life-altering medical advice.
As the sneak peek progresses, Glendon attempts to blackmail Martin into doing what he says. But will his underhanded tactics work? And who's to say Glendon can be trusted, even if Martin complies?
Press PLAY on the video above to see just how bad things might get for Port Wenn's favorite (and only) doctor. Then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch the Season 1 finale?