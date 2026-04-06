American Horror Story Teases Jessica Lange's Return — Get A First Look

Attention, "American Horror Story" fans: The Supreme has returned.

Jessica Lange, who starred in the first four seasons of FX's horror anthology, is returning to headline the upcoming Season 13, and executive producer Ryan Murphy has teased her return by releasing a series of first-look photos of Lange on Instagram. In the photos, Lange's back is turned as she gazes out a window wearing a blue dress. Color us intrigued.

Lange's return to "AHS" was announced, appropriately enough, last Halloween, with fellow "Horror Story" veterans Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and Emma Roberts all returning as well, along with new cast addition Ariana Grande. There's no confirmation yet about who these actors will be playing, or if they'll be reprising their previous "AHS" roles. But Murphy has already hinted at a Halloween 2026 release date.

Lange debuted as Constance Langdon in Season 1 of "Horror Story," dubbed "Murder House," in 2011, winning the Emmy for best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie. She returned as nun Sister Jude in Season 2, aka "Asylum," and then as head witch Fiona Goode in Season 3's "Coven," winning another Emmy. Her final lead role on "AHS" was Elsa Mars in Season 4's "Freak Show," but she did return for a one-off guest spot in Season 8's "Apocalypse."

Does Lange's return mean you're definitely watching "AHS" next season? Let us know in the comments!

